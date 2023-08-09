5 Reasons the Maple Leafs Might Want to Look at Paul Stastny

Paul Stastny is an experienced hockey player. He’s versatile enough to play both center and left-wing. And, he’s only one season away from a 20-goal mark playing limited minutes. He’s been around the NHL and has had success wherever he’s been.

His career has taken him to multiple NHL teams, including the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights, and most recently the Carolina Hurricanes. He’s now a journeyman. But that doesn’t mean he’s incapable.

In fact, he’s established himself as a reliable and experienced presence on the ice.

If He Were So Inclined, Here’s What Stastny Might Do for the Maple Leafs

I’m not certain that Stastny would even want to play again. Maybe he’s decided his time’s up. But, maybe also he’d sign on cheaply for a minor role with a team that might have a chance to win the Stanley Cup. Although the Maple Leafs haven’t done it in a long time, that doesn’t mean that can’t.

Paul Stastny when he was signed by the Hurricanes

During his career, Stastny has shown a balanced skill set that includes strong offensive play, good playmaking skills, and a consistent faceoff-winning capability. If he were up for the challenge, Stastny could contribute to a variety of game situations.

Stastny could play on the power play, for example. When the team needed a key face-off in the offensive zone, he could jump on the ice. He could provide veteran leadership as asked. He’s done it before. Who knows? He might want another chance.

Five Highlights of Stastny’s Career

In looking back at some of the highlights from Stastny’s NHL career, here’s what his career statistics tell us.

Highlight One: Stastny Has Had Early NHL Success

Stastny made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2006-07 season, immediately making an impact with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 82 games, showcasing his offensive prowess.

Highlight Two: Stastny Has Made Consistent Offensive Contributions

Throughout his career, Stastny has consistently contributed offensively. He’s scored more than 20 goals over multiple seasons. His career-high in points came during the 2009-10 season with the Avalanche, when he put up 79 points (20 goals, 59 assists) in 81 games.

Highlight Three: Stastny Has Had Solid Playoff Performances

Stastny’s playoff performances have been notable. He’s demonstrated his ability to elevate his game in high-pressure situations. In the 2013-14 postseason with the Avalanche, he totalled 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 7 playoff games.

Highlight Four: Stastny Has Helped a Number of Different NHL Teams

Stastny’s career has seen him play for multiple NHL teams, as noted above. In each case, he’s shown his value as a skilled forward. So far, he hasn’t been out of a job long and has been sought after by various teams.

Highlight Five: Stastny Has Has Faceoff Mastery and Veteran Leadership

Stastny’s success extends to his faceoff abilities, where he won an impressive 58% of his faceoffs during his last NHL season with the Carolina Hurricanes. His experience and leadership qualities have been valued assets to the teams he played for, where he’s contributed both on and off the ice.

5 Reasons the Maple Leafs Might Want to Look at Stastny

Stastny could be a valuable free-agent target for the Maple Leafs for several reasons. Here’s five.

Reason One: The Maple Leafs Might Need for Fourth Line Center

The Maple Leafs might need an experienced fourth-line center, and Stastny’s experience and skillset could fill that role effectively.

Paul Stastny with the Golden Knights

Reason Two: Stastny Would be Low-Risk and Perhaps High-Reward

Stastny presents a low-risk, high-reward signing opportunity. He’s a veteran player with a proven track record who could provide valuable depth to the lineup without requiring a long-term commitment.

Reason Three: Stastny Is Capable of a Productive Season

Despite his age (of 37 years), Stastny had a reasonable season with the Carolina Hurricanes. He put up 22 points in 73 games. It’s likely he can still contribute offensively and be a factor on the ice.

Reason Four: Stastny Is a Great in the Faceoff Circle

Stastny’s impressive 58% faceoff win rate could be a crucial skill to the team. Ryan O’Reilly showed that last season during the playoffs. A player with strong faceoff skills can lead to increased possession time and offensive opportunities.

Reason Five: Stastny Has Power-Play Potential

Stastny’s offensive skills make him a potential asset on the second power-play unit. His ability to contribute in special teams situations could add depth to the team’s scoring potential.

The Bottom Line

Who knows if Stastny would even be open to signing a professional tryout (PTO) contract. However, if he were, it could be a smart move for the Maple Leafs to explore. Could he be a fit who could contribute to the team?

In summary, if he were willing, Stastny’s experience, offensive capabilities, faceoff prowess, and potential power-play skills might make him an attractive candidate for the Maple Leafs. Would the team consider pursuing him as a way to bolster their lineup for the upcoming season?

