Brandon Sutter Joining the Edmonton Oilers on a PTO

According to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers are bringing former NHL forward Brandon Sutter to camp on a professional tryout (PTO). Stauffer tweeted on Tuesday, “Down in Red Deer for the Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament for the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre Hearing that Brandon Sutter, 34, 6’3” right shot center…who hasn’t played the last couple of seasons… Will be coming to @EdmontonOilers Training Camp on a PTO.” The news is especially intriguing because Sutter hasn’t played an NHL game for the past two seasons.
During the latter part of the 2020-21 season, the Canucks faced a severe outbreak of COVID-19, impacting a significant portion of their roster. The team was forced into a hiatus lasting over 20 days as players battled the illness. Consequently, the conclusion of their season had to be rescheduled to compensate for the extended recovery period. Among those greatly affected was Sutter, who didn’t play again.
His previous five-year, $4.375-million AAV contract came to an end during the 2020-21 season. He was signed to a one-year deal by the Canucks for the 2021-22 season, but couldn’t play due to an extended recovery period from his longstanding COVID issues. Perhaps he’s feeling ready to be a productive part of an NHL roster.
Meanwhile, with limited cap space and an impending contract for restricted free agent Evan Bouchard, the Edmonton Oilers need cost-effective options for their roster. The decision to offer Sutter a professional tryout (PTO) leading into the upcoming season shouldn’t come as a surprise. And, if Sutter is healthy, he is exactly what the Oilers need. He has a history as a solid defensive center. He’s recognized for his shot-blocking prowess and consistent role on the Canucks’ penalty-kill unit.
Throughout his 770-game career, Sutter has achieved 152 goals and 289 points, with his most productive offensive season occurring in his second year with 40 points in 72 games. His reputation as a dependable penalty-killer remains noteworthy. This PTO move might not be the last for the Oilers this offseason.
