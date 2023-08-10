Doesn’t Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving Trust Joseph Woll?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs’ training camp approaches, the team has made a move that confuses me. I thought the goalie situation was set with Ilya Samsonov as the starter and Joseph Woll as the backup. Both goalies looked good last season; and, it just made sense for me – both in terms of talent and salary-cap issues – that this would be the way the team started the training camp.

Related: Time for Maple Leafs to Change Nylander Power Dynamic

GM Treliving’s Lastest Move Makes Me Wonder

Alas, I was wrong. On Wednesday, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving went out and signed veteran goalie Martin Jones to a one-year deal valued at $875,000. On one hand, this move seems like a smart insurance policy in the net. But, it still confuses me. I just – at least right now – can’t see how the team will “keep” all three goalies.

Martin Jones & Mikko Koskinen. At one time, the Oilers were interested in Jones.

It also raises questions about how much Treliving trusts the rookie goalie Joseph Woll. As always, the Maple Leafs are arm-wrestling with salary cap constraints. And, as far as I can see, his addition adds complexity to what seemed like a certain goalie situation.

Martin Jones Is a Competent Goalie, But …

You’ll get no issue from me that Jones, who is 33 years of age, is (or was) a good goalie. You’ll also get no issue from me that it’s a bargain contract for the team. Jones brings a ton of experience to the team’s crease.

Now that he’s here, he’ll likely compete with Woll for the backup position behind Samsonov. And, if Woll had been less than competent in the nets for the Maple Leafs – both in the regular season and during the playoffs – I would laud the deal that brought Jones to the team.

Jones Has Put Together a Solid NHL Career

Jones has put together a career record of 225-163-35 ties, with a .905 save percentage and a 2.71 goals-against-average. He’s been good, although recently his game has slipped a bit. However, that could be as much about the teams he’s played for than his own poor play.

During his career, Jones has 28 shutouts across 444 regular-season NHL games, his track record spans the Seattle Kraken, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose, and the Los Angeles Kings.

Does Treliving Doubt That Woll Can Carrry the Mail?

Initially, the Maple Leafs seemed ready to start the season with a Samsonov-Woll pairing. That indicated the potential for a promising young goaltending duo and at a reasonable cost to the team’s salary-cap structure. And I would still think this if it were not what Treliving said earlier about Woll.

However, GM Treliving had made earlier comments about how sometimes young goalies end well but carry that solid play forward. Specifically, in June, Treliving shared his reservations after he took over from former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas:

Treliving noted that “I’ve learned sometimes that those young guys, sometimes, that finish off well, (it) doesn’t necessarily mean the start (of the next season is) gonna be well.”

His Comments and Actions Show that Treliving Doesn’t Trust Woll

If this recent move casts doubt about Woll’s potential contributions in the upcoming season, that surprises me. In my mind, Woll’s performance had left a positive impression.

🖊 We’ve signed goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year contract — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 9, 2023

Now 25 years old, Woll recently completed his first fully healthy season. He put up a 16-4-1 record with the Marlies and a 6-1-0 record with the big club. His solid numbers included an impressive .932 save percentage with the Maple Leafs.

He also was solid (although his record was 1-2) in the playoffs. He had the team’s only win during the second round.

Samsonov Will Be the Starter, Then What?

Undoubtedly, Samsonov will be the team’s starting goalie. He was just given a one-year, $3.55-million deal as a result of salary arbitration. He also had a strong performance last season with a record of 27-10-5, a .919 save percentage, and a 2.33 goals-against average. This season of success solidifies his position as the leading option.

Before signing Jones yesterday, the Maple Leafs lacked NHL-proven goalie alternatives after Samsonov and Woll. However, although placing both Matt Murray and Jake Muzzin on the injured reserve freed $10.3 million in salary-cap room, the Maple Leafs remain $2.93 million above the cap if they are to play a 23-man roster.

Related: 5 Reasons the Maple Leafs Might Want to Look at Paul Stastny

Can Anyone Believe Woll Would Pass Through Waivers?

That’s what makes this move so interesting. Given the intricacies of the salary-cap situation, even before Jones’ signing, the Maple Leafs lacked flexibility. In fact, of all the youngsters who could make the team, only Nick Robertson, Matt Knies, and Pontus Holmberg would be able to move down to the Marlies without needing to pass through waivers.

The majority of players – and that includes Woll – would need to clear waivers to be reassigned. So what are the Maple Leafs to do? I’m sure they have this figured out in their collective minds, but it isn’t that clear to me.

The Maple Leafs have to believe that Jones would be able to clear waivers. If they like Woll, it would be Jones on the waiver wire.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll: Year in review and looking forward https://t.co/C5DWn8alDA pic.twitter.com/UTWj0nQABi — AjaxPickering.ca (@ajaxpickering) June 22, 2023

The team’s leadership cannot believe that Woll would be allowed to pass through waivers without being plucked by another team. Do they believe that Jones wouldn’t be plucked? Perhaps. It has to be that – doesn’t it?

Is This About a Lack of Trust?

The other thing that seems possible is that the Maple Leafs would not have made the move to sign Jones if they were confident in their goalie situation. Given that Samsonov is the starter and is solid, the player who makes them blink would seem to be Woll.

Would Treliving have signed the veteran if he were confident that Woll were in fact an emerging young talent? Or, does finding and signing a veteran goalie like Jones mean that Treliving lacks confidence in Woll?

We’ll learn more as training camp commences. Right now, unless there’s some explanation that I’m missing, it leaves me wondering if the Maple Leafs GM thinks Woll is a goalie he has to cover for?

Related: Karlsson vs. Klingberg: Will Penguins Get Three Times the Value?