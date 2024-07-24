5 Reasons the Maple Leafs Should Sign Up Alex Nylander

Alex Nylander has become a free agent after being non-tendered by the Columbus Blue Jackets, despite a strong finish to his season. Given his resume, recognizable name, and recent performance, it’s surprising he has not yet signed with a new team.

In fact, according to hockey analyst Josh Wegman of The Score, the free-agent younger Nylander brother was heralded as one of the potential under-the-radar signings of the offseason. Given that, do the Maple Leafs have a golden opportunity to add this “hidden gem” to their roster?

Alex Nylander Blue Jackets Maple Leafs rumors

Related: NHL Trade Talk: Lafreniere & Trouba for Marner & Liljegren

Wegman’s insights point to an intriguing option for the Maple Leafs. He mentions that Nylander, who the Blue Jackets did not retain, could be a valuable addition for under $1 million. The prospect of Nylander joining the team and potentially playing alongside his brother, William, adds extra appeal to the possibility. With the Maple Leafs seeking to bolster their roster, could signing Alex be the key to enhancing their forward depth and injecting new competition into the lineup?

Why the Maple Leafs Might Want to Sign the Younger Nylander Brother

I believe there are five reasons the Maple Leafs might want to sign Alex to a bargain-basement contract. First, he has shown flashes of offensive talent, and adding him to the Toronto lineup could provide much-needed secondary scoring. He could relieve pressure from the top lines and contribute to a more balanced offensive production, a vital element for a team with playoff aspirations.

Second, bringing Alex to Toronto would reunite him with his brother, William. This family connection might positively impact Alex’s performance, providing a supportive environment and added motivation. The chemistry between the Nylander brothers could translate into on-ice success, potentially enhancing the Leafs’ offensive capabilities. How fun would it be to see them on the same line?

William Nylander and his brother, Alex, who's a UFA, have been seen preparing for the 2024-25 season.



Do you think the #Leafs should sign Alex Nylander to a cheap deal after he scored 11 goals in 23 games with Columbus last year?https://t.co/1o9Iegrpnx https://t.co/1o9Iegrpnx — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) July 23, 2024

Third, with Nylander, the Maple Leafs could likely sign him to a low-cost, short-term contract. It would represent a low-risk, high-reward opportunity. If he plays well, the organization could gain a valuable asset at a bargain price, whereas the financial and contractual commitment would be minimal if he doesn’t meet expectations.

Fourth, Alex’s ability to play both wings adds versatility to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. This flexibility allows the coaching staff to experiment with different line combinations and adapt to injuries or slumps, providing invaluable depth and adaptability throughout the season.

Fifth, at 26, the younger Nylander brother still has untapped potential and room to develop. Given his draft pedigree, the team’s coaching staff and player development team could help him refine his game and unlock his offensive upside, potentially transforming him into a more consistent contributor.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs Signing Alex Nylander

In summary, the Maple Leafs could benefit from signing Alex Nylander. He has the potential to provide depth scoring. As well, reuniting him with his brother could help amp up William’s game even more.

Were Alex to come on a low-risk, low-cost signing, he might have the potential for further development. All these factors make Nylander an intriguing option for the Maple Leafs. He might become an asset to the roster. Stranger things have happened.

Related: Marner’s Dilemma: Maple Leafs Legacy or Big Money Elsewhere?