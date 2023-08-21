Maple Leafs Marner & Kampf: Keys to a Great Penalty Kill

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for a new season with a revamped team. There have been some notable departures on the defensive side. However, the team will still be looking at a couple of key players to keep their penalty kill strong.

Those two players are Mitch Marner and David Kampf. Both are defensively strong, and the team expects them to continue their strong play when the team is down a man and they are on the penalty kill unit. If they can play well, they will help their team maintain a strong shorthanded unit.

Related: Maple Leafs News and Rumors: Bunting, Line Combos & Sundin

Marner Is a Master at the Penalty Kill

Marner’s importance to the Maple Leafs goes far beyond his offensive presence. He’s also a key piece of the team’s penalty kill unit. Marner’s speed, hockey IQ, and defensive awareness make him an invaluable asset when the Leafs are down a player.

Marner has a versatile defensive skillset. In fact, he’s one of the most versatile players in the entire NHL. He has such a high hockey IQ that he’s continually disrupting the passing lanes, pressuring opponents, and creating shorthanded scoring chances. He has the ability to read the game and anticipate the opposition’s moves. He’s absolutely essential to the team’s penalty-kill strategy.

Marner’s speed also allows him to effectively disrupt the opposition’s zone entries on the power play. By doing so, he prevents opponents from setting up their plays. Once things get scrambly, he can help his unit force turnovers. That can lead to scoring chances for the Leafs.

Kampf Starts Many of His Shifts in the Defensive End

David Kampf is another crucial player on the Maple Leafs’ penalty kill. His role is clear. Time after time, when the team is hemmed in their own defensive end, it’s Kampf who is sent out to take draws. His success in that area helps the Maple Leafs ensure they gain control.

Because he’s so successful at this aspect of the game, his team can move the puck out of immediate trouble quickly. Kampf’s faceoff prowess and defensive abilities are vital for the team’s success.

Kampf’s ability to win faceoffs is a game-changer for his team. Faceoff wins are critical in killing penalties because a face-off win allows the team to clear the puck, disrupt the opponent’s power play setup, and waste valuable time on the penalty clock.

Related: Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Road Easier with Bruins Bergeron Retired

Both Kampf and Marner Are Defensively Responsible

Kampf’s skills don’t stop at just winning faceoffs. Even in 5×5 hockey, he’s a reliable defensive presence. Similar to Marner, his positioning and ability to read the game help him disrupt plays, block shots, and shut down scoring chances for the opposition.

Together Marner and Kampf support each other. Marner’s great at creating offensive opportunities during penalty kills, while Kampf’s ability to secure possession by winning faceoffs complements Marner’s skills. Together, this twosome gives the team a well-rounded penalty kill unit.

The Bottom Line

As the Maple Leafs prepare for the upcoming season, the success of their penalty kill units hinges on the contributions of two key players – Marner and Kampf. Marner brings defensive versatility and offensive potential. Kampf brings faceoff dominance and defensive insight.

These skills make both players indispensable assets when the Maple Leafs play shorthanded. With these two players leading the charge, the Maple Leafs have a solid foundation that will allow them to maintain a successful penalty kill and keep opponents off the score sheet.

Related: Can the Maple Leafs Overcome a Weak Team Defence?