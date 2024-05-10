The Edmonton Oilers get set for Game 2 versus the Vancouver Canucks on Friday and they may be down a couple of forwards as the status of both Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique remain unclear. Henrique hasn’t played in the series. He took some practice time on Thursday but sat out certain drills and line rushes. Draisaitl hasn’t taken part in practices since leaving the second period of Game 1, returning for the third, but not looking right.

Henrique is dealing with a lower-body issue that is lingering. Draisaitl was said to have suffered cramps and would be fine. Clearly, he’s not 100 percent, so the Oilers will need to make a game-time decision. This wouldn’t be the first time Leon has played through injury. The last time was in the previous series with the Los Angeles Kings and Draisaitl was still one of the best players in the playoffs for the Oilers.

"We want to push. We don't want to be safe."



The #Oilers look to bring a more complete, assertive effort into Game 2 against the Canucks tonight with the goal of taking a series split back home to Edmonton.



Preview presented by @Pizza73 ???? https://t.co/Kufa80cvLN — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 10, 2024

Still, Henrique and Draisaitl being question marks for Friday’s Game 2 against the Canucks is not ideal. “Leon and Adam are day-to-day, and we’ll let you know tomorrow if they’re playing or not,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

That Henrique sat out 3-on-2 drills hints that he might be ready for Game 3. The fact Sam Gagner was a placeholder where Draisaitl would have been at practice lends people to believe Draisaitl will play on Friday. Full media availability with Draisaitl on Friday morning seemed to hint he’s ready to go, although he wouldn’t directly confirm.

Other Oilers News Heading Into Game 2

Another storyline heading into Game 2 was the way the Oilers tried to play safe with a 4-1 lead and it cost them. It is not the style of play Edmonton wants and it was lazy, careless, and uninspiring hockey that the team doesn’t intend to repeat. Knoblauch talked about how much of a mistake it was to play safe and that, if in the same situation, the Oilers would continue to press.

Leon Draisaitl Adam Henrique Edmonton Oilers injuries

The fact the team didn’t have a shot on goal for around 22 minutes and their best player in Connor McDavid didn’t register a shot on goal is embarrassing. If that doesn’t motivate the Oilers, it’s not clear what will. “We know that to beat this team we need to be better,” Knoblauch said. He added, “We just have to find a way to finish the job.”

The Oilers are not panicking, even though injuries are starting to become a concern and they are down a game in the series. The hope is that Draisaitl is close to his typical dominant self and that Edmonton can steal a game in Vancouver and go back to Edmonton with a home-ice advantage.

Next: 4 Reactive Moves Oilers Should Make After Brutal Game 1 Loss