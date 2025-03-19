NHL News
Is the NHL Considering Eliminating the All-Star Game?
The NHL is considering not holding the All-Star game in 2026 and there is brainstorming about what to have instead.
The NHL may consider scrapping the All-Star Game. After years of complaints that no one cares about the event and that players typically don’t like going, the recent 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has woken up the league, and they’ve realized the event might not be worth doing… at least not next season. Where things stand after that is yet to be determined.
While the All-Star game and the events surrounding it generate significant revenue for the host city, if the negative reviews of the game continue and there is no way to avoid a huge letdown after the 4 Nations tournament, why have it?
According to insiders, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated that the league has not committed to holding the 2026 All-Star Game, and discussions about its future are ongoing. Bettman acknowledged that the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off “raised the bar” for international hockey events.
Elliotte Friedman added that the league is actively brainstorming alternatives for next season’s All-Star Game. He noted, “Harder to unwrap it now that the Islanders have already announced it…but post-4 Nations, can’t have a flat performance in such a showcase. So, alternate plans are being discussed.” He also writes, “Players have to be there because they will travel to the Olympics from NYC right after. So the thinking is: how can we turn that presence into a good showcase?”
The New York Islanders will still host “an event,” the specifics have yet to be finalized.
Is USA vs. Russia Hockey In the Works?
Additionally, Bettman addressed reports of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussing a potential U.S.-Russia hockey series, stating, “I’m not going to speculate or anything else. It is what it is.” He didn’t want to talk about whatever conversations Trump was having, stating that the league had just heard about it.
Friedman noted, “League was surprised at NHL/KHL discussion from Trump/Putin call yesterday. Bettman doesn’t want to say anything about that. No one expected it.”
Next: 3 Potential Re-Signings for the Edmonton Oilers
More News
-
NHL News/ 20 minutes ago
Stay or Walk?: Predicting the Future of 5 Maple Leafs’ UFAs
Who stays and who walks as the Toronto Maple Leafs face important offseason decisions...
-
NHL News/ 50 minutes ago
Is the NHL Considering Eliminating the All-Star Game?
The NHL is considering not holding the All-Star game in 2026 and there is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
3 Potential Re-Signings for the Edmonton Oilers
The offseason is getting closer. With nine expiring deals, discover which players the Oilers...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 day ago
Bedard Misconducts & NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Avalanche, Maple Leafs
Why is Connor Bedard being penalized, is Auston Matthews his old self again and...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Oilers Owe Red Wings a Thank You for Blue Line Trade Blunder
If not for the Detroit Red Wings dumping a top-four defenseman for little return,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
3 UFA Replacements If the Maple Leafs Lose Mitch Marner
If the Toronto Maple Leafs lose Mitch Marner to free agency, who will they...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Canadiens
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar 17: The Oilers finding their game, Hurricanes will try...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Hail Mary: Canadiens Squash Sabres Trade Ask for Cozens [Rumor]
The Montreal Canadiens reportedly showed trade interest in Dylan Cozens, but the ask from...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Snubbed Contender to Make Second Run at Mitch Marner
TSN's Pierre LeBrun notes the Carolina Hurricanes will take another run at Mitch Marner...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Run & NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Oilers, Sharks, Canucks
Oilers' star Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to 18 games as he top...