Is the NHL Considering Eliminating the All-Star Game?

The NHL may consider scrapping the All-Star Game. After years of complaints that no one cares about the event and that players typically don’t like going, the recent 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has woken up the league, and they’ve realized the event might not be worth doing… at least not next season. Where things stand after that is yet to be determined.

While the All-Star game and the events surrounding it generate significant revenue for the host city, if the negative reviews of the game continue and there is no way to avoid a huge letdown after the 4 Nations tournament, why have it?

McDavid NHL All-Star Skills

According to insiders, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated that the league has not committed to holding the 2026 All-Star Game, and discussions about its future are ongoing. Bettman acknowledged that the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off “raised the bar” for international hockey events.

Elliotte Friedman added that the league is actively brainstorming alternatives for next season’s All-Star Game. He noted, “Harder to unwrap it now that the Islanders have already announced it…but post-4 Nations, can’t have a flat performance in such a showcase. So, alternate plans are being discussed.” He also writes, “Players have to be there because they will travel to the Olympics from NYC right after. So the thinking is: how can we turn that presence into a good showcase?”

The New York Islanders will still host “an event,” the specifics have yet to be finalized.

Is USA vs. Russia Hockey In the Works?

Additionally, Bettman addressed reports of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussing a potential U.S.-Russia hockey series, stating, “I’m not going to speculate or anything else. It is what it is.” He didn’t want to talk about whatever conversations Trump was having, stating that the league had just heard about it.

Friedman noted, “League was surprised at NHL/KHL discussion from Trump/Putin call yesterday. Bettman doesn’t want to say anything about that. No one expected it.”

