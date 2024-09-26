Rasmus Dahlin Named Captain of the Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have officially named Rasmus Dahlin as their new captain, marking a significant achievement in his career, taking on the role in the first year of his new eight-year contract with the club. Dahlin signed an eight-year, $88 million contract with the Sabres on Oct. 9. 2023.
Dahlin, who likely captain the team for the duration of his current deal, has earned respect not just for his on-ice abilities but also for his leadership qualities. Alternate captain roles have also been assigned to Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson, and Mattias Samuelsson, who will rotate in their responsibilities.
“Rasmus does everything right, first and foremost,” head coach Lindy Ruff commented. “His on-ice performance has been incredible, and he leads in every category, from preparation to play. He genuinely cares about winning hockey games.”
GM Kevyn Adams said, “Rasmus sets the tone for our team each and every day with how he prepares and competes. He is respected by his teammates and coaches, both for his actions at the rink and his commitment to our Western New York community.”
Dahlin Was The Right Choice for the Sabres
Dahlin is a minute-munching defenseman, showcasing elite offensive talent and averaging over 25 minutes of ice time per game, ranking second among NHL defensemen.
While other players have avoided the Sabres because they’ve struggled in recent seasons, Dahlin’s commitment to the Sabres is obvious. He has been vocal about his desire to turn around the franchise. He is part of a young team with exceptional talent that hasn’t quite figured out how to take the next step and become a playoff-caliber club. It will be up to him to lead them there.
Dahlin becomes the 21st captain in franchise history. He succeeds Kyle Okposo, who was traded to the Florida Panthers before retiring this summer.
