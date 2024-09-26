NHLPA Files Contract Termination Grievance for Ryan Johansen

The NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) has officially filed a grievance on behalf of Ryan Johansen, challenging the Philadelphia Flyers’ decision to terminate his contract in August. Flyers GM Daniel Briere previously addressed the situation, stating, “As far as I know, the contract is terminated.” With the grievance now filed, the matter will move forward toward potential arbitration unless a settlement is reached.

Johansen’s contract was terminated on August 21, giving the NHLPA a 60-day window to dispute the decision. The timing of the grievance leaves plenty of time for this to get sorted and a potential settlement paid, assuming that’s the direction to two sides pursue. It will involve the Flyers, the NHLPA, and Johansen all working together to resolve any issues before a potential arbitration hearing.

The Flyers placed Johansen on unconditional waivers before terminating his deal, citing cause for their actions. At the time, Johansen had one year and $8 million remaining on his contract, with the Flyers and Nashville Predators each responsible for a $4 million cap hit. Johansen’s agent, Kurt Overhardt, argued that his client has a “severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery,” making the Flyers’ decision controversial.

The Flyers were surprised by the news when they traded for him and were denied an opportunity to waive him because of those injuries.

How Will This Grievance Between Flyers and Johansen Situation End?

Similar cases, like the San Jose Sharks’ termination of Evander Kane’s contract and the Chicago Blackhawks’ termination of Corey Perry’s contract, have been settled before reaching arbitration. It’s often easiest for the team to simply pay an amount to the player and then let them try to seek employment with another team.

Johansen’s situation appears more complex.

Depending on the outcome, the Flyers and Predators could face cap penalties based on the final settlement.

