Rasmus Andersson Wants Flames Captaincy Amid Leadership Void

The Calgary Flames have been without a captain for the past two seasons, but defenseman Rasmus Andersson is advocating for a change. Andersson, as pointed out by The Athletic’s Julian McKenzie, emphasized the importance of having a captain, particularly in a passionate Canadian market like Calgary. He believes that the presence of a single leader — even if more than one person takes on a leadership role behind the scenes — can positively influence the team and its relationship with the fervent fan base.
Andersson noted, “If you play in a Canadian market, you have to embrace the chaos.” It sounds like he’s not only ready to do so, but wants to face that challenge head-on.
Andersson candidly expressed his willingness to take on the captaincy role if offered, acknowledging the decision rests with figures like Craig Conroy, Ryan Huska, the coaching staff, and the organization’s leadership. He makes a good case for being considered too.
Andersson, boasting the highest average ice time among skaters for the past two seasons, has proven himself as a top-pairing defenseman utilized in various situations. His performance, culminating in a career-high 11 goals and 49 points, demonstrates his versatility and commitment to the team’s success.
Not only that, but with a team-friendly contract signed through 2026, Andersson’s presence remains a constant for the Flames, regardless of changes to the roster. His dedication, ability to speak his mind and balanced play on both ends of the ice make him a viable candidate to lead the team in the upcoming season.
The Flames Lack Other Good Options
While other potential candidates exist within the team, there are concerns surrounding their suitability. Mikael Backlund’s uncertain commitment to the team raises hesitations about awarding him the captaincy, given the potential for departure. The same could be said for Elias Lindholm. MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, relatively new to the Flames, might also be burdened by the added pressures of leadership while aiming to rebound and contribute more on the ice.
As the Flames contemplate their captaincy decision, Andersson’s enthusiasm and consistent performance position him as a strong contender to fill the leadership void. The potential impact of a new captain on the team’s dynamics and fan engagement adds an intriguing layer to the upcoming season for the Calgary Flames.
Next: Jack Campbell’s Leash Short With Oilers, Trade Already on Radar
