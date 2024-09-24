Rangers’ Shesterkin Looks to “Reset the Market’ for NHL Goalies

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun has revealed another wrinkle when it comes to the situation unfolding in New York where the Rangers have been told there is a limited window to negotiate an extension with goaltender Igor Shesterkin. The netminder is looking to “reset the market” on goalies, which means he’s not taking a deal and the Rangers will have to pay up to retain him.
LeBrun reports that Shesterkin and his camp have looked at comparable contracts for netminders — Connor Hellebuyck, Juuse Saros, and Ilya Sorokin — and he thinks they are all well below what he’s worth on a long-term extension. “Igor Shesterkin is looking to blast through all three of those contracts,” LeBrun said in a TSN Insider Trading report.
LeBrun adds that the question is, will he do it in a Rangers uniform or on the open market next summer?
To make matters more complicated, LeBrun is also reporting that the Rangers have already told Shesterkin’s camp they are willing to pay him more than the $10.5 million Carey Price from the Montreal Canadiens, and the deal still isn’t done.
Where Does That Leave the Rangers and Shesterkin?
Shesterkin wants a new percentage of the salary cap and he’s determined to set a new high-water mark. While teams have traditionally looked to keep goalie salaries lower, Shesterkin is out to prove a point that this isn’t fair and he believes it’s up to him to help set things right. This is not good news for the Rangers.
More than ever, real doubt is starting to creep in that Shesterkin is willing to explore free agency to get the number he’s looking for. And, if the Rangers have offered $10.5 million and they’ve been turned down, how high will they have to go?
The same mentality seems to exist with Jeremy Swayman in Boston. LeBrun notes that Swayman isn’t in the same category of goaltender, but just because goalies in the past have been capped at a certain number, Swayman doesn’t believe he needs to follow tradition.
Next: Rangers Risk Being Exposed If They Don’t Sign Shesterkin Deal
