Vancouver Canucks
Canucks Eye Popular Young Center as Second-Line Option
The Canucks are reportedly eyeing a young center in a potential trade to fill their second-line vacancy as training camp approaches.
The Vancouver Canucks entered the offseason with a clear goal: add a second-line center to strengthen their top-six forward group. That objective, however, has yet to be realized and it’s looking more and more like they’re going to be stuck heading into the season with what they have.
Trade activity across the NHL has been slow, and the Canucks have shown minimal interest in remaining unrestricted free agents, including Jack Roslovic. That leaves few options left, but Patrick Johnston of The Province notes there might be one long-shot option still on the table.
“It’ll be expensive, but it will also be very expensive not to get one,” president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said in April. The player Johnston hints Vancouver might be looking at is Anaheim Ducks center and unsigned RFA Mason McTavish.
To date, Vancouver’s two bigger offseason additions have been wingers who don’t address the second-line center vacancy — Evander Kane and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph. That has placed a young, talented center Mason McTavish on the Canucks’ radar. The 22-year-old is viewed as a potential top-six contributor with the ability to slot in between Kane and Conor Garland. The problem is, no one seems to know what’s going on between McTavish and the Ducks.
There is interest from multiple teams should Anaheim entertain trade offers, but the Ducks want to get McTavish signed. The sticking point is term as GM Pat Verbeek isn’t keen on going long term yet. McTavish wants what he feels he’s earned based on comparables in a rising salary cap environment.
Could the Canucks Land McTavish?
Things are cordial between the Ducks and the McTavish camp, but for how long remains to be seen. It was reported McTavish tried to get an offer sheet, but to no avail. Now, he waits. This situation can’t drag out much longer before questions are asked about his future there. The Canucks can, and will be ready.
However, as Rutherford mentioned, the organization is aware that acquiring and signing McTavish will be an expensive decision. They’ll have to give up key pieces in a trade, plus also make a contract offer that McTavish feels inclined to sign.
There is little to suggest anything on this front is imminent. Unless the Canucks make a move during training camp or the preseason, their projected lineup appears set. Elias Pettersson would center Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk on the first line, while Chytil would take the second-line center role between Kane and Garland, with Raty likely centering the third line.
