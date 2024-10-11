Is a Quiet Trade Market Emerging for Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar?

According to Sean McIndoe of The Athletic (subscription required), a quiet trade market could form for Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. As the Flames go through a rebuild, the first name that pops up in trade talks isn’t Weegar’s simply because of his lengthy contract and his under-the-radar effectiveness. But, as the Flames rebuild and Weegar keeps producing, it’s only a matter of time before he draws trade attention.
McIndoe points out that Weegar, who has flown somewhat under the radar since arriving in Calgary, remains a highly productive blueliner. In fact, Weegar was one of only four defensemen in the NHL to score 20 goals last season, joining elite company with Cale Makar, Rasmus Dahlin, and Roman Josi. He’s already on the board in 2024-25.
However, with the Flames undertaking a rebuild, and following the departure of several key players, it’s natural to wonder if Weegar’s time in Calgary could be short-lived. He’s currently locked into a contract with six years remaining, but his solid production could attract interest from other teams, particularly those in need of a reliable two-way defenseman. As salaries go up, Weegar’s $6.25 million contract is starting to look like a bargain.
Weegar a Trade Asset the Flames Can Dangle If Required
McIndoe pegged Weegar as one of the NHL’s most intriguing players because the fact that his profile has diminished since joining the Flames doesn’t take away from his ability to contribute at both ends of the ice. As teams around the league assess their needs and cap situations, it wouldn’t be surprising if Weegar’s name starts circulating in trade discussions.
With Calgary already selling off some talent, keeping Weegar may not align with their long-term goals. He’s said he wants to stay and see this rebuild through, but what happens if a team comes to Calgary with an offer they need to seriously consider? Weegar has a full no-trade clause, so he’s got say over where he goes.
For now, Weegar remains a key piece of the Flames’ defense and there is no imminent chatter of trade interest. The season is too young and the Flames played well on opening night, including getting a goal from Weegar in a comeback over the Vancouver Canucks.
