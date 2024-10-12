In the following potential trade scenario, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to bolster their roster during their Stanley Cup window by acquiring two-time Stanley Cup champion Blake Coleman from the Calgary Flames. However, they’d have to give up Nick Robertson and Timothy Liljegren to bring in Coleman. Does that trade make any sense for the Maple Leafs?

The trade proposal, created using PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool, is structured as follows:

In the Flames & Maple Leafs Trade, Who’s Getting What?

In the trade, the Maple Leafs receive Blake Coleman, who is a veteran forward with two Stanley Cup championships. Coleman would bring experience and depth to the Maple Leafs lineup. Toronto would also pick up the Flames’ 2026 Third-Round Pick (from Vancouver. A third-rounder could become a valuable asset that could contribute to the team’s future.

Going the other way would be Timothy Liljegren, a young defenseman and 2017 first-round pick who is still finding his footing in the NHL. As well, the Flames would get the player who “might” be the best player in the trade in Nick Robertson. Although the jury is still out on Robertson, he could become a strong forward. Robertson is on a huge team-friendly extension that he recently signed after requesting a trade. The Flames would also pick up a higher draft choice in the 2027 second-rounder. That pick would add another asset to the Flames stockpile that could aid Calgary’s rebuilding efforts.

Critiquing the Deal: Why Trade Robertson Would Be Questionable

While acquiring Coleman makes sense for the Maple Leafs as they look to add a seasoned player with a proven playoff track record, trading Robertson raises significant questions. Here’s why moving Robertson at this juncture could be unwise.

First, Robertson has the potential to become an NHL talent. True, he has not yet begun to showcase his skills. However, this preseason he has shown flashes of his potential offensive capabilities and impressive defensive play. His recent performances have not only caught the eye of the coaching staff but have also begun to solidify his role in the lineup. At just 22 years old, Robertson’s development trajectory appears to trend upwards, suggesting he could become a key contributor for the Maple Leafs moving forward.

Robertson Has Impressed the Maple Leafs Coaching Staff

Robertson has recently elicited praise from the coaching staff for his performance on the ice. Given that he has been given a chance to shine recently, the organization might be starting to see the potential many fans and analysts have long believed he possesses. Moving a player just beginning to find his groove could backfire, especially if he continues to develop and improve in his role.

Nick Robertson Maple Leafs

By trading Robertson, the Maple Leafs risk giving up a player who could become a real NHL star. Given their current rebuilding phase, the Flames would likely welcome the opportunity to add Robertson to their roster. That’s especially true given their rebuilding phase. If Robertson realizes his potential, he could become a significant player for Calgary, making this trade particularly painful for Toronto.

Robertson’s recent success could also mean his trade value is at an all-time high. However, trading a player with such potential leaves the Maple Leafs vulnerable. The organization would be sacrificing a promising young talent who might just be beginning to scratch the surface of his abilities.

The Bottom Line: Would Be Risky Trade for Maple Leafs

While Coleman would bring valuable experience to the Maple Leafs’ playoff run, trading Robertson comes with considerable risk. His developing skills and potential star power suggest he could be a key future asset for the team. The Maple Leafs must carefully weigh the immediate benefits against the possibility of losing a future standout player.

Hence, the trade shouldn’t take place.

