In a move likely aimed at clearing cap space, — and potentially adding a draft pick that can be used in a subsequent trade — the Los Angeles Kings have traded defenseman Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. This trade comes as part of the Coyotes’ efforts to bolster their roster and become more competitive while the Kings look for flexibility to move up in the standings.

Durzi carries a salary of $1.7 million, and will join the Coyotes as they continue to make strategic moves in pursuit of improvement. In his first two NHL seasons, he has shown some offensive potential, particularly on the powerplay. Although he has performed slightly below average as a defenseman, there is room for growth, especially considering he’s only 24 years old.

Durzi had a strong 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Kings, notching 38 points in 72 games and adding a goal in the playoffs. In his NHL career, he has accumulated 65 points in 136 games and has made notable contributions in the AHL as well. Durzi was acquired by the Kings in 2019 from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade involving Jake Muzzin. He brings offensive prowess and defensive skills to his new team, the Arizona Coyotes, who acquired him in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

The Kings have been generating buzz in recent rumors, with a strong interest in acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois and potential plans to secure a goaltender during free agency, potentially even re-signing Joonas Korpisalo or acquiring a top-tier goaltender.



The draft pick involved in the deal originates from the Montreal Canadiens and was acquired by the Coyotes in the trade involving Christian Dvorak prior to the 2021-22 season. This pick adds to Arizona’s draft assets and provides them with additional flexibility to shape their future roster.

An Interesting Deal for Both Teams

Both teams hope to benefit from this transaction: the Coyotes by adding Durzi’s defensive skills to their lineup, and the Kings by creating cap space to pursue their targeted acquisitions. As the offseason progresses, it will be intriguing to see how these moves impact the teams’ strategies moving forward and what other developments lie ahead for both organizations.

With the 2024 draft pick now in their possession, the Kings will have an opportunity to strengthen their prospect pool, while the Coyotes look to make the most of Durzi’s talents on the blue line as they strive for an improved performance in the upcoming season. He is now the highest-paid defense on the roster with a salary of $2 million. He will be an RFA with arb rights after 23-24.

