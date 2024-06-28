Predators Getting Several Calls on a Yaroslav Askarov Trade

The Nashville Predators’ decision to extend goaltender Juuse Saros‘ contract raises questions about the future of goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov. Despite Predators general manager Barry Trotz stating on Thursday that trading either netminder at the NHL Draft this weekend was “very unlikely,” many believed Askarov would be promoted from the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals to become Saros’ full-time backup following the extension. That has opened the door to teams calling the Predators with the understanding that maybe Askarov isn’t happy that his progression into the NHL is being delayed.
However, reports from insiders suggest the Predators may be open to considering a deal. Pierre LeBrun reports:
The Nashville Predators have received numerous calls on goalie Yaroslav Askarov in the last 24 hours in the wake of the Juuse Saros extension news. The Preds are willing to move him but have set a high price they feel is warranted. Nashville would like to move into the top 5 of the first round tonight via an Askarov trade. So far there hasn’t been a fit. But the Preds will keep talking to teams.
And, according to Frank Seravalli, with Saros closing in on an eight-year, $62 million extension, teams now wonder whether he’s likely to return to AHL Milwaukee for a third consecutive year. Seravalli asks, “Does that mean time is of the essence for GM Barry Trotz to move Askarov? “
An Askarov Trade Could Change Things in the Goalie Market
While he’s not a proven starter, there are teams who believe Askarov has a high ceiling and the makings of a stud NHL netminder. Whether they’d be willing to part with a top-five pick to acquire him is another story. Several big names have come off the board in terms of goaltending options for teams and Askarov might be among the most attractive still available.
The Predators have indicated they are active on the backup goalie market, which suggests that if Askarov remains with the organization, he may be expendable.
