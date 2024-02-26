In a light-hearted exchange with the media, Connor McDavid jokingly announced that he’s done shooting and will focus solely on assists, playfully challenging himself to see how many assists he can accumulate. Despite his nine-game goal drought, McDavid maintains a good-natured approach, even quipping about losing skills when dropping a bottle cap while talking to the media on Monday.

"We know this team well, we know what it takes to beat them."



Connor McDavid shares his thoughts ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Kings. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/7gxPmoReGc — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 26, 2024

While joking around and trying to turn what might have been a question about his “struggles” into a positive, McDavid clarified that he genuinely wants to score and contribute to the team’s success. The Oilers’ recent struggles, particularly in goals against per game (GA/GP), have become a notable concern, ranking 30th in February. Team defense and goaltending have taken the spotlight as key areas needing improvement.

Oilers Take on the Kings Tonight: Expect McDavid to Score

The provided lineup features for Monday’s matchup between the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will see McDavid paired with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. Those three always get up for games against the Kings and McDavid can only be held off the goal-scoring sheet for so long.

The defensive pairs, including Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci, and Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard are in the top four. Goaltender Skinner is entrusted with the net. He’s struggled of late so it will be imperative the Oilers get off to a good start. That has been an issue for this team of late.

McDavid goal-scoring drought

Comparing McDavid’s current season to the same point last year raises questions about his drive to score goals versus make plays. He’s been shooting fewer shots per game and it’s not clear if that’s out of necessity or desire. While still producing significantly, his overall performance prompts, potentially unwarranted speculation about some kind of nagging issue.

As McDavid playfully navigates the media and the team addresses his lack of scoring and defensive challenges, the Oilers find themselves in a crucial phase. They haven’t played well coming out of the All-Star break and they need a win. In fact, they need a few wins in a row. If McDavid starts to shoot the puck, that can only help.

