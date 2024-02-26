In a light-hearted exchange with the media, Connor McDavid jokingly announced that he’s done shooting and will focus solely on assists, playfully challenging himself to see how many assists he can accumulate. Despite his nine-game goal drought, McDavid maintains a good-natured approach, even quipping about losing skills when dropping a bottle cap while talking to the media on Monday.
While joking around and trying to turn what might have been a question about his “struggles” into a positive, McDavid clarified that he genuinely wants to score and contribute to the team’s success. The Oilers’ recent struggles, particularly in goals against per game (GA/GP), have become a notable concern, ranking 30th in February. Team defense and goaltending have taken the spotlight as key areas needing improvement.
Oilers Take on the Kings Tonight: Expect McDavid to Score
The provided lineup features for Monday’s matchup between the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will see McDavid paired with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. Those three always get up for games against the Kings and McDavid can only be held off the goal-scoring sheet for so long.
The defensive pairs, including Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci, and Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard are in the top four. Goaltender Skinner is entrusted with the net. He’s struggled of late so it will be imperative the Oilers get off to a good start. That has been an issue for this team of late.
Comparing McDavid’s current season to the same point last year raises questions about his drive to score goals versus make plays. He’s been shooting fewer shots per game and it’s not clear if that’s out of necessity or desire. While still producing significantly, his overall performance prompts, potentially unwarranted speculation about some kind of nagging issue.
As McDavid playfully navigates the media and the team addresses his lack of scoring and defensive challenges, the Oilers find themselves in a crucial phase. They haven’t played well coming out of the All-Star break and they need a win. In fact, they need a few wins in a row. If McDavid starts to shoot the puck, that can only help.
Next: Fans Torn Over Mock Guentzel Trade Between Oilers and Penguins
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Potential Trade Destination for Anthony Mantha Could be the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at a number of forward options ahead of the...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Maple Leafs Win Streak Sends Message Ahead of Trade Deadline
What kind of a team are the Toronto Maple Leafs? As one hockey insider...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Jake Guentzel’s Future With Penguins Up in the Air
Find out why Jake Guentzel's contract negotiations are creating a buzz. Learn how it...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Multiple Teams Ask Flyers About Walker and Seeler Package Trade
“There are teams that have contacted the Flyers about both Nick Seeler and Sean...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Fans Torn Over Mock Guentzel Trade Between Oilers and Penguins
NHL Network suggested a mock trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins involving...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
The Importance of 60-Minute Hockey for the Oilers This Season
The Edmonton Oilers have struggled post all star break, especially in the second period....
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Potentially Pivot On Plan for Perron at Trade Deadline
It was being reported that the Detroit Red Wings were considering a David Perron...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Huge Offer from Canucks Reportedly on Table for Elias Pettersson
According to reports, the Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made a huge offer to Elias...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Foegele Comments on Being Trade Deadline Candidate
Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele addressed rumors of him possibly being traded at the...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Erik Karlsson to Senators: Is the Reunion Possible?
The last time the Ottawa Senators were in the playoffs, they were catapulted to...