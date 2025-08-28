Edmonton Oilers
One Unresolved Issue Could Be Holding Up McDavid’s Decision
Connor McDavid may love Edmonton, but until the Oilers fix their biggest flaw — goaltending — don’t expect him to sign on the dotted line.
Elliotte Friedman hinted in his latest column that McDavid is willing to have his contract situation drag into the season because he’s not completely convinced the team is where it needs to be. Until that happens, as much as McDavid wants to win in Edmonton, he won’t commit long-term.
Noting that while McDavid said the right things on Wednesday at the Team Canada Olympic Orientation event, it’s what McDavid didn’t say that has Friedman questioning the timeline of an extension. The superstar’s willingness to let negotiations drag out and potentially become a distraction for the rest of the team suggests “something imperfect” in how he views the construction of the roster.
The team has an elite group of forwards and some new, young prospects. The Oilers have one of the highest-ranked defenses in the NHL, according to multiple outlets. There’s only one thing left. That “imperfection” is in the crease.
Is McDavid Waiting for the Oilers to Fix Their Goaltending?
The Oilers are rolling it back with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, the same tandem that was adequate, but also faltered when it mattered most last season. Skinner has outplayed some of the best goalies in the world at times, but he has his ups and downs, falling flat in key games, then relying on his ability to rebound mentally. Sometimes, it’s too late. Pickard is a legitimate backup, maybe one of the best in the NHL. He’s probably not a replacement for Skinner.
That means trying to find a legit No. 1 netminder before McDavid signs, if Friedman’s hint that he’s waiting for the “imperfect” to go away is true.
That’s not exactly a confidence booster for the league’s best player, who has made it clear winning is the only thing that matters.
Yes, Edmonton’s core is strong. Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Zach Hyman make this team a contender every year. But until they land a goaltender who can do more than provide some key starts inconsistently — in other words, steal some games — McDavid may see this team as one that has a serious weakness.
The message here is clear: fix the net, or risk No. 97 looking elsewhere when it matters most.
