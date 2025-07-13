Penguins Trade for Goalie Arturs Silovs in Deal with Canucks

The Penguins have acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick. With the Canucks having signed Thatcher Demko to a new contract and with Kevin Lankinen under contract on a longer-term deal, a Silovs trade comes as little surprise.

The Penguins have acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick.



Details: https://t.co/SXuKx59Gvc pic.twitter.com/MWVs6i5EaI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 13, 2025

Silovs, 24, is signed through the 2025-26 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $850,000.

Silovs is coming off a standout AHL season, winning Calder Cup MVP with a 2.01 GAA and .931 SV%. He’s posted strong playoff stats, represented Latvia with World Championship MVP honors in 2023, and has 19 NHL games under his belt since being drafted 156th overall by Vancouver in 2019. That said, there wasn’t much of a future for him in Vancouver.

Arturs Silovs extension Canucks

Canucks Had a Surplus of Goaltenders

Canucks’ GM Patrik Allvin said of the trade:

“We would like thank Artūrs for everything he has done for the hockey club, including helping Abbotsford win the Calder Cup. We wanted to give him an opportunity elsewhere as we feel we are very well positioned in goal at the NHL, AHL and developmental level. Acquiring a future pick and depth forward will add to our organizational depth.”

Silovs will join the Penguins and goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Joel Blomqvist. Thomas Drance of The Athletic writes, “Good upside bet for the Penguins though. If Silovs can work through his issues navigating layered traffic at the NHL level there’s no doubt he’s a big game goalie.”

Early reaction from many Canucks fans is that they aren’t thrilled the team traded a potential future NHL starter. The Canucks got a decent return and with no pathway to regular NHL duty with the Canucks, it didn’t make much sense to keep him.

Next: What’s Next for Canadiens? VP Suggests More Moves Coming

