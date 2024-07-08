The Pittsburgh Penguins and their iconic captain, Sidney Crosby, are close to finalizing a new contract, according to multiple sources briefed on the negotiations. In fact, both the team and Crosby are confident that the agreement will be formalized soon, reports The Athletic’s Rob Rossi. It’s not clear what the terms of the new deal will be, but estimates have the deal falling around $10 million per season over three years.
Throughout the discussions, Crosby and his long-time agent, Pat Brisson, have maintained a tight lid on the specifics of the contract talks with Penguins general manager and president of hockey operations, Kyle Dubas. Sources indicate that Crosby has consistently communicated his desire to retire as a Penguin, and many believe the deal will take him to retirement, or at least a point where deals that follow would be short, one-year lower-cost contracts.
The contract will likely fall under the “35-plus contract” designation due to Crosby’s age. This has led to speculation that Crosby, who will turn 37 next month, is expected to sign a mid-range deal in terms of years. As Rossi points out, this designation, part of the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, ensures that the team cannot reduce the player’s salary cap hit by frontloading the deal or deferring signing bonuses beyond the second season.
Crosby Staying with the Penguins
Despite the Penguins missing the playoffs for two consecutive years and an underwhelming offseason with minimal roster additions by Dubas, Crosby remains committed to the team. His prospective contract would extend into his 40s, aligning with the duration of Evgeni Malkin‘s contract, which runs through the 2025-26 season, and the final two seasons of Kris Letang‘s current deal.
Even though the Penguins are viewed as a bubble team and likely not Stanley Cup contenders, the extension for Crosby underscores his loyalty to the Penguins and his desire to contribute to the team’s future successes.
Next: Oilers’ Defense Core Needs an Upgrade: Offseason or Trade Deadline?
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
Bruins and Jeremy Swayman Skip Arbitration, Focus on Extension
The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman have skipped arbitration and the plan is...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Is the Maple Leafs’ Jani Hakanpaa Gamble Klingberg 2.0?
The Maple Leafs have a history of signing injury-prone players. Did they do so...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
New Faces, New Lines: Oilers’ Projected Forward Combinations 2024-25
New Faces and New Lines: Projecting the Edmonton Oilers' forward combinations to start the...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Oilers Land Matthew Savoie in Trade with Sabres for Ryan McLeod
The Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres made a trade on Friday. The Oilers acquired...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
3 Calgary Flames Players That Could Be On The Trade Block
The Calgary Flames could be expected to make more moves in the future as...
-
New York Rangers/ 5 days ago
What’s Really Going in New York Between the Rangers and Trouba?
There is a lot of drama surrounding the New York Rangers and Jacob Trouba....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Everything You Should Know About Oilers’ Early Free Agency Moves
Recapping the Edmonton Oilers' free agency moves, some new faces were acquired while many...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Examining Janmark’s Much-Deserved Multi-Year Deal with Oilers
Edmonton Oilers bottom six forward Mattias Janmark signs a three year contract extension worth...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Hedman Signs Same Deal to Stamkos After Exit: Coincidence?
Victor Hedman signs the same deal as Steven Stamkos one day after the latter...
-
Boston Bruins/ 6 days ago
Day 1 Winners and Losers of Free Agency: Predators, Bruins, Blackhawks, Kraken, Oilers
The first day of NHL Free Agency was insane as multiple targets got signed....
Chris
July 8, 2024 at 11:36 am
Phew! I really didn’t want to have to give up the Penguins to follow him to a new team.