The Pittsburgh Penguins and their iconic captain, Sidney Crosby, are close to finalizing a new contract, according to multiple sources briefed on the negotiations. In fact, both the team and Crosby are confident that the agreement will be formalized soon, reports The Athletic’s Rob Rossi. It’s not clear what the terms of the new deal will be, but estimates have the deal falling around $10 million per season over three years.

Throughout the discussions, Crosby and his long-time agent, Pat Brisson, have maintained a tight lid on the specifics of the contract talks with Penguins general manager and president of hockey operations, Kyle Dubas. Sources indicate that Crosby has consistently communicated his desire to retire as a Penguin, and many believe the deal will take him to retirement, or at least a point where deals that follow would be short, one-year lower-cost contracts.

The contract will likely fall under the “35-plus contract” designation due to Crosby’s age. This has led to speculation that Crosby, who will turn 37 next month, is expected to sign a mid-range deal in terms of years. As Rossi points out, this designation, part of the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, ensures that the team cannot reduce the player’s salary cap hit by frontloading the deal or deferring signing bonuses beyond the second season.

Despite the Penguins missing the playoffs for two consecutive years and an underwhelming offseason with minimal roster additions by Dubas, Crosby remains committed to the team. His prospective contract would extend into his 40s, aligning with the duration of Evgeni Malkin‘s contract, which runs through the 2025-26 season, and the final two seasons of Kris Letang‘s current deal.

Even though the Penguins are viewed as a bubble team and likely not Stanley Cup contenders, the extension for Crosby underscores his loyalty to the Penguins and his desire to contribute to the team’s future successes.

