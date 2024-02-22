Canadiens Claim Colin White Off From Penguins Off of Waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have made a noteworthy, but intriguing move by claiming forward Colin White off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. White, who has remained without a point in 11 games this season, caught the attention of the Canadiens as a depth piece. Once deciding to make the claim, forward Brandon Gignac was placed on waivers with the intention of a loan to the Laval Rocket, creating roster space for White.

The Habs claim F Colin White, who has gone pointless through 11 games with the Penguins this season. pic.twitter.com/eOdJjMItNz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 22, 2024

This transaction marks a reunion between White and Montreal’s general manager Kent Hughes. Hughes previously represented White as a player agent before transitioning into a team role, adding a personal connection to the move.

White, aged 27, has struggled to make a significant impact since his recall by Pittsburgh from the WBS on January 13. Having played fewer than 10 minutes in each of his last two games, White was likely to be excluded from the lineup, especially with the imminent return of Noel Acciari from a concussion.

Fans Are a Bit Puzzled by the Colin White Claim

Early reactions to this move are mostly surprised by Canadiens and Penguins fans. It wasn’t necessarily expected that White would get claimed and many are wondering why the Canadiens would claim him. The 2015 first-round pick joined the Penguins on a professional tryout (PTO) after being released by the Florida Panthers following their 2023 Stanley Cup Final run. Following a solid training camp, he secured a one-year, two-way deal with a value of $775K in the NHL and $500K in the minors. However, he failed to secure a spot on the opening night roster and was subsequently waived before the season commenced.

The Canadiens will now provide White with a new opportunity to revive his performance and contribute to their lineup.

