Canadiens Claim Colin White Off From Penguins Off of Waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have made a noteworthy, but intriguing move by claiming forward Colin White off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. White, who has remained without a point in 11 games this season, caught the attention of the Canadiens as a depth piece. Once deciding to make the claim, forward Brandon Gignac was placed on waivers with the intention of a loan to the Laval Rocket, creating roster space for White.
This transaction marks a reunion between White and Montreal’s general manager Kent Hughes. Hughes previously represented White as a player agent before transitioning into a team role, adding a personal connection to the move.
White, aged 27, has struggled to make a significant impact since his recall by Pittsburgh from the WBS on January 13. Having played fewer than 10 minutes in each of his last two games, White was likely to be excluded from the lineup, especially with the imminent return of Noel Acciari from a concussion.
Fans Are a Bit Puzzled by the Colin White Claim
Early reactions to this move are mostly surprised by Canadiens and Penguins fans. It wasn’t necessarily expected that White would get claimed and many are wondering why the Canadiens would claim him. The 2015 first-round pick joined the Penguins on a professional tryout (PTO) after being released by the Florida Panthers following their 2023 Stanley Cup Final run. Following a solid training camp, he secured a one-year, two-way deal with a value of $775K in the NHL and $500K in the minors. However, he failed to secure a spot on the opening night roster and was subsequently waived before the season commenced.
The Canadiens will now provide White with a new opportunity to revive his performance and contribute to their lineup.
Next: Oilers Hit Huge Hurdle in Attempts To Trade For Jake Guentzel
More News
-
NHL News/ 33 mins ago
Penguins Explored Trades, Prepared for a Huge Sell-Off
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already explored trades, and now there is talk of a...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich Attracting Attention in Trade Deadline Talks
The St. Louis Blues aren't looking to trade Pavel Buchnevich, but they are getting...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Eyeing 5 Wingers for Draisaitl Ahead of the Trade Deadline
One scribe recently took a look at five different wingers the Edmonton Oilers might...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Can the Lightning Strike and Tampa Land Noah Hanifin?
The Calgary Flames are still taking calls on Noah Hanifin and one insider believes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Stuart Skinner Appears to Have Lost Some of His Confidence
Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner post-all-star break stats are not enough. A mental block...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
How Could a Flames Markstrom Trade Impact Dustin Wolf?
A Flames Jacob Markstrom Trade could have a significant impact on young goalie Dustin...
-
NHL/ 4 days ago
A Dream Come True: PWHL Keeps Breaking Attendance Records
In under two months, the PWHL has broken attendance records in women's professional sports,...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Craig Conroy’s First Season Couldn’t be More Intense
The Calgary Flames are expected to be busy around March 8th's NHL Trade Deadline....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Pull Connor Brown Amid Struggles and Setbacks
It appears the Edmonton Oilers have finally seen enough out of Connor Brown. A...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 days ago
Bizarre NHL Draft Rumor Out of Rangers Organization Untrue
A recent report has debunked a bizarre rumor that surfaced out of New York...