Former NHL Tough Guy Bissonnette Shares Truth About Restaurant Attack

TNT analyst and Spittin’ Chiclets podcast host Paul Bissonette spoke to fans on Monday night and cleared the air on reports that he was attacked at a restaurant in the Scottsdale, Arizona area Sunday evening. The details of the reports might not have been entirely accurate, but the report that an incident took place was. Bissonnette revealed details of what went down.

In a video posted on social media, he shared how things got out of hand, and how many people tried to fight him and then he thanked medical personnel and the police for arresting six of the seven men who attacked him.

Thanks for your calls & messages. Love you fuckers. Had a blast getting to record @spittinchiclets today and share some laughs with the gang. See you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5WOxkxARvx — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) November 26, 2024

Bissonnette said he was at a restaurant he frequents often. It was a family establishment and a group of intoxicated golfers started harassing the manager of the establishment. With no one really there to help the manager after one golfer put his hands on him, Bissonnette said he went over and grabbed the man’s arm to stop him. When he said that if he didn’t stop harassing the staff, the other six men started throwing punches and things escalated quickly.

The fight spilled into the parking lot and eventually a CVS across the parking lot. Bissonnette said he was boot-fu–ed a couple of times but he gave as much as he got and he wound up not being hurt very badly. He said he was lucky. and it likely had something to so how much alcohol or other substances the aggressors might have had in their system.

Paul Bissonnette Arizona attack

Bissonnette confirmed he did go to the hospital to get checked out and it was deemed he was fine, with only minor bumps and scrapes.

Bissonnette, who was known as a scrapper in the NHL, obviously was able to hold his own and is lucky that things didn’t end up worse. He thanked hockey fans for reaching out and for their support. He wanted to move on a get back to work.

