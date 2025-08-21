Patrik Laine Hints at Extension with Canadiens, Trade Rumors Continue

Patrik Laine made it clear this week that he envisions his future with the Montreal Canadiens. Open to signing an extension with the team, Laine noted, “I’d be more than happy to obviously play here. It’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of this city and this organization for a year now.”

He added that joining the Canadiens sparked the enjoyment of playing hockey once again. “I can definitely see myself playing here for longer, we’ll see what happens.”

Laine’s comments come as trade speculation surrounds the winger and power-play ace. Laine is in the final year of his current contract. His name has frequently appeared in trade rumors as Montreal builds a team that is set to compete this season, but also has some of the better long-term contracts on the books as the salary cap balloons over the next few seasons. Laine has shown flashes of his elite scoring ability, but most of his production has come on the power play, and arguments are that his best days are behind him and he’s not much of a 5-v-5 player today.

Injuries have hampered his overall output in recent seasons. Some wonder if he’s back to full health in 2025-26, and plays with a stronger supporting cast on his line—like a fully fit Kirby Dach or the playmaking of Ivan Demidov— if Laine could return to a 40-goal pace.

Patrik Laine Canadiens goals

What Should the Canadiens Do With Laine?

The question now falls to the Canadiens’ front office: should they commit to Laine long-term? Some argue that a team-friendly, shorter-term deal might be worth a shot. If he bounces back, the Canadiens get a lot more offense from a proven scorer, but at a discount price. Others caution that Montreal must make the decision to rely too heavily on him, as he must consistently find his game and stay in the lineup. With a huge contract on the horizon for Lane Hutson, wasting any precious cap space seems like a bad idea.

Laine has expressed a desire to stay, and if the Canadiens can get a deal signed that works for them, it might be worth considering. At the same time, if Laine gets off to a hot start, or wants too much money on an extension, a trade might make more sense.

Next: Auston Matthews Reacts to Mitch Marner’s Trade to Vegas

