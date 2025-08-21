Edmonton Oilers
Fans Glad Oilers-Canadiens Homecoming Trade Rumors Went Nowhere
After June trade rumors linking the Canadiens and Oilers to Kirby Dach, fans are relieved nothing happened.
Back in June, rumors circulated that the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers could be discussing a trade involving a hometown Oilers NHLer. The chatter stirred excitement, but skepticism—especially with the player’s injury history. That player was Fort Saskatchewan native Kirby Dach, and Oilers fans are now seemingly breathing a sigh of relief that nothing materialized.
Bob Stauffer hinted a couple of seasons ago that he liked the idea of Dach in Edmonton. The center was later traded to the Canadiens in a deal that Montreal figured might be a solid bet on a forward with a high ceiling, but untapped potential in Chicago. Things didn’t quite work out as hoped. Dach was often injured and there are still questions about his health leading into the 2025-26 season.
This past June, rumors started circulating again. The Oilers were loosely linked to Dach, given that chatter was the Canadiens wanted an upgrade and were actively looking for a second-line center. Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Journal wrote:
“We get the pre-draft trade possibilities here with Habs’ Kirby Dach because he was drafted in Chicago by Oilers GM Stan Bowman and he’s from Sherwood Park, so local ties, but Dach had major knee surgery in February and he makes $3.36 million for another year. Red flags. Yeah, the smaller Arvidsson for the bigger Dach makes sense dollars-wise, but again, Dach is coming off that bad knee issue …”
Also in June, Oilers Nation brought up the idea of getting Dach on the cheap, and Paul Almeida posted, “Kirby Dach would be an interesting target for the Oilers. He’s had injuries that have hampered his career, but the local product is only 24 and has size & skill.”
Kirby Dach would be an interesting target for the #Oilers. He’s had injuries that have hampered his career but the local product is only 24 and has size & skill. pic.twitter.com/DmHyWLgFWo— Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) June 26, 2025
Things Have Cooled On Dach to Oilers Talk
Dach is a talented, young center with size and skill, but injuries have repeatedly hampered his career. Over six NHL seasons, His impact on the ice has been limited, and last season, he managed 10 goals and 22 points in 57 games.
If he stays healthy, he could be pretty effective. Still, that’s a big if.
When Montreal acquired him in 2022, it was seen as a calculated bet on a former top draft pick. In 2022–23, he showed promise as a legitimate top-six forward. A few seasons later, patience seems to be running a bit thin. The Habs, or any other team that takes him on, has to know they are betting on a player who is likely to miss games. As one fan wrote, “He’s made of glass.”
That’s not exactly what the Oilers need, given that their window to win is now and anyone they acquire needs to be in the lineup to be part of a third run at the Stanley Cup.
Financially, he is a higher-risk option for the Oilers, even if his cap hit isn’t outrageous. However, the Canadiens also know that trading him now would mean selling low, given his injury history and uncertain trade value.
The June rumors going nowhere might have been best for both sides.
Next: Patrik Laine Hints at Extension with Canadiens, Trade Rumors Continue
