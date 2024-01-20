Patrick Roy Hired as Next Head Coach of the New York Islanders

In a big news shocker on Saturday, the New York Islanders have made a significant coaching change, appointing Patrick Roy as their new head coach. The decision was officially announced by Lou Lamoriello, the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager for the Islanders, who simultaneously revealed that Lane Lambert has been relieved of his coaching responsibilities.

Needless to say, the NHL world is a bit shocked by the unexpected news. That said, the Islanders have lost four straight games and hold a 19-15-11 record and sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division. Lamoriello keeps changes quiet. This could have been in the works for some time and no one knew it.

Roy held the position of Head Coach for the Quebec Remparts, achieving success by securing both the Memorial Cup Championship and the QMJHL Championship. This marked Roy’s second stint as the Head Coach of the Remparts, spanning from the 2018-19 season to the culmination of the 2022-23 season. Notably, he previously served in this capacity from the 2005-06 season through the 2012-13 season, winning the Memorial Cup in his inaugural coaching year (2005-06).

Throughout his impressive 13-season tenure with the Remparts, Roy amassed a notable Head Coaching record of 524 victories, 255 losses, and 66 ties. It was considered a matter of time before he was given an opportunity to coach in the NHL. He previously served as the Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16). He finished with a record of 130-92-24 and won the Jack Adams Award in 2013-14 as NHL Coach of the Year.

Patrick Roy Makes Things Interesting For the New York Islanders

As a Hall of Famer and one of the most respected figures in hockey, Roy’s presence behind the bench has been a tad controversial. He’s got a solid record, but he’s known as a fiery personality. Seeing how he meshes with Lou Lamoriello will be fascinating.

