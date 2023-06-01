Kyle Dubas Hired by Penguins as President Of Hockey Operations

The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Kyle Dubas as the President of Hockey Operations. The franchise made the announcement on Thursday amid speculation that he had been in the city to talk about the GM opening and had, perhaps, turned down their offer.

Dubas said following the announcement, “On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all of the incredible people across Fenway Sports Group.” He added, “I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. The ownership group, FSG leadership and the Penguins staff on the ground in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation.”

Dubas talked about the conversations he had with the organization and its rich history, and noted that he couldn’t turn down a chance to work with such passionate and committed people, as well as the established character and leadership of the long-standing core group of talented players.

Dubas talked about how taxing the job in Toronto had been on his family and for that reason, wasn’t sure he wanted to be back as the Maple Leafs GM or in the NHL. To that end, he noted, “Our family has been made to feel extremely comfortable throughout this process and we are excited to now call Pittsburgh our home.”

As per his title, one would assume that Dubas will immediately begin the search to hire a GM. Jason Spezza’s name makes a lot of sense considering Spezza walked away from Toronto to stay loyal to his friend. According to CapFriendly, the Penguins are slated to have just over $20 million in cap space this summer and just 15 players under contract. They are an aging group with some key decisions that need to be made before this team is looking at a potential rebuild.

