Patrick Kane Signing a 1-Year Deal With Detroit Red Wings

In a significant move for the Detroit Red Wings, seasoned veteran Patrick Kane is officially inking a one-year deal with the team. The contract, valued at a pro-rated $2.75 million, comes on the heels of Kane’s recovery from hip resurfacing surgery, making the 35-year-old winger a notable addition to the Red Wings’ lineup. Multiple sources are now reporting the deal as done.

Sources close to the negotiations, including Emily Kaplan of ESPN, revealed that Kane was swayed by Detroit’s head coach, Derek Lalonde. They praised his strategic hockey acumen and Kane believed in the vision the coach has for the team’s future. The deal, structured entirely in salary, ensures Kane will earn slightly more than $2 million in actual dollars for the upcoming season.

Breaking: Nine-time All-Star Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, sources told @emilymkaplan. pic.twitter.com/yd9oeYApVY — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2023

Frank Seravalli reports, “Two things that helped land Kane: 1) GM Steve Yzerman flew to Toronto to meet with Kane face-to-face. 2) #LGRW broke up DeBrincat-Larkin-Raymond line last week. Kane/DeBrincat reunion.”

The Red Wings, with a cap space of $5,021,241 and an open spot on the roster. They are strategically positioned for this acquisition, boasting only 45 contracts and sidestepping 35+ contract and PB implications due to Kane turning 34 on June 30th.

Kane Signing With Red Wings Reunites Him With DeBrincat

Kane’s signing brings a wealth of experience to Detroit. He’s known for his playmaking abilities and pre-shot passing prowess. However, observers noted a decline in his performance post-deadline last season, and concerns loom over his play away from the puck, compounded by his recent hip surgery. This could explain the one-year deal, even though it was rumored he wanted a multi-year contract.

The move comes as no surprise to those privy to Kane’s aspirations. Plenty of teams were rumored, but he expressed an early desire to follow in the footsteps of Alex DeBrincat. There was also limited space on other teams to fit Kane in.

The coming season will be pivotal in assessing how Kane’s veteran presence and skill set will impact the Detroit Red Wings’ performance on the ice. It will be intriguing to see if he earns a second contract. Should he perform well, the Red Wings might choose to keep him around.

Next: Dubas Was Close to Trading Core Leafs Player Before Being Fired