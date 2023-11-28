Kane Had Multi-Year Offers From Teams Not Named Red Wings

According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, “An NHL source told me that Kane had multi-year offers on the table from other teams.” He adds, “But Kane and his representatives wanted a one-year deal and a chance to reevaluate his next steps after this season.”

News broke on Tuesday morning that Patrick Kane was signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings. The contract was a one-year deal worth $2.75 million and included a full no-trade clause. Insiders say that he was drawn to the Red Wings plan. GM Steve Yzerman flew out to Toronto to speak with Kane. The idea of a reunion with Alex DeBrincat was also attractive, and a few hours later, the deal was done.

The Red Wings, under Coach Derek Lalonde’s guidance, have been impressive this season. They currently rank fourth in the NHL for goals per game. This suggests that while the team doesn’t necessarily need someone with the skill set of Kane to lead them, they could potentially thrive by adding him to the mix. As Wyshynski writes, “For the Red Wings, it makes sense to add more pop to their right side and to their power play, which is ninth in the NHL.”

Plenty of Non-Contenders Wanted Kane

As many as eight teams kicked tires on Kane. They wanted to know where his head space was at. Wyshynski explained:

Kane’s agent, Pat Brisson, told me during the Kane courtship that his client wanted to play for a Stanley Cup contender: “There’s going to be plenty of teams doing good, plenty of teams doing bad. We’ll pick where we want to go. I don’t think too many teams will turn him down.”

It is believed that a number of teams who Kane didn’t feel were as likely to compete had checked in. In the mix was also the Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, and Florida Panthers. While the salary cap was likely going to be an issue in some cases, as those teams are all contenders, it really goes to show that Kane liked what he saw in Detroit.

