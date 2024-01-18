Wild Patrice Bergeron Return Rumor to Bruins Sparks Debate

Recent discussions on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, featuring Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, have ignited speculation about the potential return of former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to the Boston Bruins. The rumor mill suggests a February comeback, fueled by Bergeron’s participation in Bruins’ alumni games to stay in shape.

You can see in the video below, the two hosts are talking about how they don’t necessarily buy the notion that a player as young as Bergeron and someone who is likely still in great shape would be just practicing for an alumni game he would dominate.

However, Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy casts doubt on this possibility, citing two sources who have dismissed the notion of Bergeron making a comeback. Despite the chatter, Murphy emphasizes that Bergeron has consistently stated he’s content with his decision to retire and is a man of his word. Steve Conroy of The Boston Herald writes in a tweet that he spoke with Bergeron via text and was told, “I am NOT making a comeback.” Matt Porter of the Boston Globe said the same and shot down any return rumors.

In case anyone wanted to know, I asked Patrice Bergeron about his “comeback”. Via text, he responded “I am NOT making a comeback.” His emphasis on the “NOT.” Carry on. — steve conroy (@conroyherald) January 18, 2024

Bergeron Is Happy Being Retired, He’s Not Making an NHL Comeback

Bergeron, whose illustrious career includes a Stanley Cup ring and numerous Selke Trophies, has solidified his legacy as a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. With nothing left to prove on the ice, he retired to prioritize spending more time with his family. The itch to play might be there, but not enough to change his mind so quickly.

Patrice Bergeron return rumor

While fans may yearn for the return of a beloved player, it appears that Bergeron’s focus on retirement and family remains unwavering. The podcast discussions, although sparking intrigue, are not much more than two hosts publicly sharing their wishful thinking.

Next: Senators Talk Trades for Jakob Chychrun Amidst Increased Chatter