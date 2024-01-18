Senators Talk Trades for Jakob Chychrun Amidst Increased Chatter

The Ottawa Senators find themselves at the center of trade discussions, actively exploring options to potentially part ways with defenseman Jakob Chychrun, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. While certain players on the struggling Senators roster aren’t likely to be dealt amid what could be an exodus of contracts, General Manager Steve Staios is reportedly considering trade scenarios as incoming calls from interested teams persist about Chychrun.

While the Senators are determined to retain key young talents like Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, and Thomas Chabot, Chychrun appears to be on the trade radar. His availability has caught the attention of teams, with the Edmonton Oilers emerging as a potential fit, given their past interest in the 25-year-old defenseman.

** Authors Note: I don’t see the Oilers as a fit here. Last season they were certainly interested, but I believe the team is prioritizing other areas over and offensive defenseman.

Is Chychrun Rethinking Staying with the Senators Long-Term?

Chychrun, who was traded to the Senators less than a year ago, may be reevaluating his desire to play for his hometown team long-term. With one more year left on his contract and a 10-team no-trade list, Chychrun holds some influence over potential landing spots. The upcoming meeting between Staios and Chychrun’s agent, Andy Scott of Octagon Hockey, is expected to shed light on the defenseman’s future aspirations and contract expectations.

One Twitter account that suggests they have sources offering some insight notes, “Per the streets, It seems the ‘hometown novelty’ has mostly worn off for Jakob Chychrun and his camp in Ottawa. Hearing his interest in being a Sen long-term has diminished greatly. Very unlikely that he extends, far more likely that he’s dealt before becoming a UFA.”

Senators May Have to Consider Trading Chychrun

If the Senators are aware of Chychrun’s potential shift in thinking, it would make sense for the Senators to be gauging interest in certain players while aiming to strengthen the team. If a trade involving Chychrun materializes, it could happen closer to the March 8th deadline.

As trade chatter around Chychrun intensifies, the coming weeks will likely provide clarity on whether he remains a key piece of the Senators’ future or if a trade becomes the preferred route for both parties. Right now, it doesn’t sound like he’s sticking around. But, some of that might be a bit of telephone tag gone wrong.

