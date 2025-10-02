Panthers Make Crucial Move on Blue Line as They Chase Another Title

The Florida Panthers announced Thursday that defenseman Niko Mikkola has signed an eight-year, $40 million contract extension, carrying a $5 million annual average value. The deal begins in the 2026-27 season and secures a key piece of the blue line for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

“Niko has proven himself to be a dependable defenseman who uses his speed and physicality to impact both ends of the ice,” said Panthers GM Bill Zito. “He was an indispensable piece of our past two championship campaigns, and we are thrilled that Niko will be continuing his career with the Florida Panthers.”

Mikkola, 29, is coming off a career-best season, posting 22 points (6 goals, 16 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 76 games. He also led all Panthers defensemen with 137 hits while adding 88 blocked shots. In the 2025 playoffs, he chipped in six points, including a game-winning goal against Carolina in the Eastern Conference Final.

Standing 6-foot-6, the Finnish blueliner brings both size and mobility, and his extension means Florida now has 11 players under contract through at least 2030.

Niko MIkkola Panthers extension

This is another value deal for the Panthers, who have been keeping all of their players from the championship roster. The no-tax state advantage is a real thing, but so it the fact that players want to play for a winner.

Originally drafted by St. Louis in 2015, Mikkola has appeared in 328 NHL games with the Blues, Rangers, and Panthers.

