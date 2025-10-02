Florida Panthers
Panthers Make Crucial Move on Blue Line as They Chase Another Title
Panthers announce Niko Mikkola’s eight-year extension, a crucial move for their blue line as they chase another title.
The Florida Panthers announced Thursday that defenseman Niko Mikkola has signed an eight-year, $40 million contract extension, carrying a $5 million annual average value. The deal begins in the 2026-27 season and secures a key piece of the blue line for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.
More of Mikksy!— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 2, 2025
📝 » https://t.co/XJRqf2bYus pic.twitter.com/GvqZ84ahwd
“Niko has proven himself to be a dependable defenseman who uses his speed and physicality to impact both ends of the ice,” said Panthers GM Bill Zito. “He was an indispensable piece of our past two championship campaigns, and we are thrilled that Niko will be continuing his career with the Florida Panthers.”
Mikkola, 29, is coming off a career-best season, posting 22 points (6 goals, 16 assists) and a plus-12 rating in 76 games. He also led all Panthers defensemen with 137 hits while adding 88 blocked shots. In the 2025 playoffs, he chipped in six points, including a game-winning goal against Carolina in the Eastern Conference Final.
Standing 6-foot-6, the Finnish blueliner brings both size and mobility, and his extension means Florida now has 11 players under contract through at least 2030.
This is another value deal for the Panthers, who have been keeping all of their players from the championship roster. The no-tax state advantage is a real thing, but so it the fact that players want to play for a winner.
Originally drafted by St. Louis in 2015, Mikkola has appeared in 328 NHL games with the Blues, Rangers, and Panthers.
Next: Oilers News and Rumors: Ingram, McDavid, Contracts, and More
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 17 hours ago
Luke Hughes Deal Sets Stage for Fascinating Lane Hutson Contract Talks
Explore the impact of Luke Hughes' contract on Lane Hutson's future with the Canadiens...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers News and Rumors: Ingram, McDavid, Contracts, and More
Get the latest Oilers news rumors update, including the trade for Connor Ingram and...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Devils Sign Defenseman Luke Hughes to 7-Year Extension
Luke Hughes signs extension with Devils, securing a seven-year deal worth $9 million per...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Demidov Injury Update Following Fiery Canadiens–Senators Clash
Tuesday night’s heated matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators was filled with...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Trade Market Heating Up Around Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel
Lukas Reichel trade discussions are heating up as the Blackhawks consider moving him. Get...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Panthers May Make Unexpected Announcement Regarding Barkov
Aleksander Barkov’s injury has sidelined the Panthers star, leaving Florida to decide whether to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Should Oilers Trade Stecher or Emberson to Keep Promising D-Man?
The Edmonton Oilers must make tough decisions on defense. Find out why Alec Regula...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Practice with Loaded Roster—Except for Top Defenseman
What does Jake Walman's day-to-day status mean for the Oilers? Find out how his...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 5 days ago
NHL Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, McDavid, Kaprizov and Trade Buzz Heating Up
Stay updated with the latest NHL weekend rumors, including discussions around Connor McDavid, Carter...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Outlet Pitches Bold Offers from Teams for Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Discover the creative ideas teams propose to acquire Connor McDavid and how they might...