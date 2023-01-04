Senators’ Talbot Shows Off New Deadpool-Inspired Mask

Cam Talbot is hoping that a little homage to Deadpool and actor Ryan Reynolds might entice the Hollywood star to work a little harder or, at the very least, bring him good luck in his endeavors to try and become part of the new ownership group in Ottawa. Talbot worked with Friedesigns to come up with a Deadpool-inspired mask and he commented on the new lid when talking to reporters on Wednesday.

Talbot joked that they came up with the mask design in light of all of the rumors surrounding the possible purchase by Reynolds and his “sugar daddy owners” of the Senators. “Try to entice him a little bit more to come in here and be part of the group.” Talbot says he’s a big fan of Reynolds and likes his movies. “Even if something doesn’t happen, maybe we can get him to sign the mask and get him to auction it off for charity.”

He noted on Twitter, “I’m biased but I think @Friedesigns nailed my new mask. But only 1 person’s opinion really matters…what does the real #Deadpool think?? @VancityReynolds” Reynolds has yet to respond.

Cam Talbot Deadpool Mask Senators

Talbot says he likely won’t wear the mask until a reverse-retro night and a special occasion and walked the media through all of the features of the mask and the hidden easter eggs that were worked into the design. Some of the elements include a Tim Horton’s Cup, a Canadian flag, and a hockey stick in the holster. The design also includes his children’s initials.

This is not the first time Talbot has gone with a Hollywood theme. He’s done a Stranger Things mask and a Ghostbusters mask in the past.

