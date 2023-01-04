Senators’ Talbot Shows Off New Deadpool-Inspired Mask

Cam Talbot is hoping that a little homage to Deadpool and actor Ryan Reynolds might entice the Hollywood star to work a little harder or, at the very least, bring him good luck in his endeavors to try and become part of the new ownership group in Ottawa. Talbot worked with Friedesigns to come up with a Deadpool-inspired mask and he commented on the new lid when talking to reporters on Wednesday.
Talbot joked that they came up with the mask design in light of all of the rumors surrounding the possible purchase by Reynolds and his “sugar daddy owners” of the Senators. “Try to entice him a little bit more to come in here and be part of the group.” Talbot says he’s a big fan of Reynolds and likes his movies. “Even if something doesn’t happen, maybe we can get him to sign the mask and get him to auction it off for charity.”
He noted on Twitter, “I’m biased but I think @Friedesigns nailed my new mask. But only 1 person’s opinion really matters…what does the real #Deadpool think?? @VancityReynolds” Reynolds has yet to respond.
Talbot says he likely won’t wear the mask until a reverse-retro night and a special occasion and walked the media through all of the features of the mask and the hidden easter eggs that were worked into the design. Some of the elements include a Tim Horton’s Cup, a Canadian flag, and a hockey stick in the holster. The design also includes his children’s initials.
This is not the first time Talbot has gone with a Hollywood theme. He’s done a Stranger Things mask and a Ghostbusters mask in the past.
Next: 5 Teams Needing Impact 2nd-Half Punch Via NHL Trade Market
More News
-
NHL News/ 59 mins ago
Capitals’ Backstrom, Wilson Closing in on Season Debuts
Both forwards should help boost the Capitals' offense but don't expect their return to...
-
New York Rangers/ 19 hours ago
Rangers Not Ready to Trade Lafreniere According to NHL Insider
Despite rumors the Rangers are unhappy with Alexis Lafreniere's production, the team isn't trading...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 23 hours ago
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
It was a busy news day on Tuesday for one of the NHL's Original...
-
Senators Jake Lucchini’s NHL Dreams Come True Against Sabres
The Ottawa Senators beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1. The team's game-winner was scored by...
-
Kraken to Host Golden Knights in 2024 Winter Classic
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the 2024 NHL Winter Classic features the Golden...
-
Blues Place O’Reilly, Tarasenko on Injured Reserve
The scuffling St. Louis Blues placed to key veterans on IR Monday. Whether the...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 6 days ago
Hurricanes’ Max Pacioretty Could Return Within Next 10 Games
The Hurricanes could get an early trade-deadline acquisition from within. Can Max Pacioretty boost...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Can Canucks’ Pettersson Hit the 100-Point Mark in 2022-23?
Elias Pettersson has had some great seasons with the Vancouver Canucks. Can he hit...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
5 Forwards Toronto Maple Leafs Might Target For Trades In 2023
There are many insiders suggesting the Toronto Maple Leafs could add a significant forward....
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 weeks ago
Avs Acquire Denis Malgin from Toronto in trade for Dryden Hunt
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Denis Malgin to Colorado for Dryden Hunt.