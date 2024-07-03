Following acquisitions like Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, and Adam Henrique, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves $2.5 million over the cap. Complicating matters further, they must also re-sign restricted free agents Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. That has led to speculation about a trade that could remove someone from the roster, but first, the Oilers need to know what’s going on with Evander Kane.

Acting general manager Jeff Jackson’s recent comments on Kane’s health have sparked speculation about the team’s strategy when it comes to the offseason and potentially the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Kane is currently managing a hip injury and a sports hernia that was clearly an issue for him in this season’s playoffs. He missed the last few games of the Stanley Cup Final, which has prompted speculation of off-season surgery. The Oilers to evaluate his condition thoroughly.

Jackson elaborated, stating:

“He was dealing with an issue with his hip. We are going through the process to see what we need to do on that front, so he’s getting the best care he can get and advice from our doctors. We’re going to talk to his agent, consult with both Evander and his agent Dan Milstein, to make sure we’re getting second opinions and things like that. That’s sort of where it’s at, and nothing is planned, as of yet beyond that.”

Could Kane Hit LTIR Negating the Need for a Trade?

There’s growing speculation that Kane might begin the season on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), a move that would free up $5.25 million in cap space. This option would provide significant financial relief for the Oilers. It might not lead to more roster additions, but it could eliminate the need to make a cap-clearing trade.

Evander Kane Edmonton Oilers playoffs

If the injuries are bad enough, some have wondered if the Oilers would keep Kane out the entire season, ensuring he was ready to go for the playoffs. While placing Kane on LTIR would require careful consideration of league regulations and Kane’s contractual status, it presents an opportunity for the player to focus on his recovery while Edmonton manages its cap constraints. Historically, players recovering from similar injuries, such as Nick Ehlers and Nikita Kucherov, have returned strongly after extended absences. The Vegas Golden Knights have proven that teams can get away with “miraculously” having players healthy on the first day of the postseason.

For now, it’s not clear how bad Kane’s injuries are. Placing him on season-long LTIR might be jumping the gun a touch. It’s also not clear the Oilers even want to do that. A healthy Kane is a very effective player who adds an element to the Oilers lineup they miss when he’s not playing.

Ultimately, the Oilers must balance their immediate cap needs with long-term player health and league compliance as they strategize for the upcoming NHL season.

