Oliver Kylington Joins AHL Wranglers Ahead of Flames Return

The Calgary Flames have announced that defenseman Oliver Kylington has been assigned to the AHL Wranglers on a conditioning assignment. Upon reaching his NHL game-ready condition, he is expected to rejoin the Flames, marking a significant development and milestone for both the player and the team’s roster.

Kylington said, “I feel I’m in a good place with my mental health and ready to take another step forward. Returning to Calgary has been the right decision.” He added:

“I’ve felt tremendous commitment from Flames ownership, management, and my teammates, and I am appreciated of the support and resources made available to me. I also thank my family, friends, and the fans for their encouragement. I’m looking forward to getting on the ice in a team environment and back to my everyday life. I have missed it very much.”

Kylington has been absent from play since the 2021-22 season, missing the entirety of the last season and the ongoing 2023-24 season due to personal reasons. In early December, Flames head coach Ryan Huska provided an update on Kylington’s status, indicating that the defenseman was still a considerable distance away from making a return.

Today’s developments are a great step forward for everyone.

Kylington’s AHL Stint Before Flames Return Shouldn’t Last Long

The blueliner’s conditioning stint is allowed to extend up to six days or three games, whichever period is longer. The Flames can also seek a two-game extension if deemed necessary for Kylington’s readiness to resume NHL play.

What specific role he plays for where he slots remains uncertain. It is unclear if he will resume playing alongside veteran Chris Tanev immediately or if the Flames will try to ease Kylington into heavier minutes. Tanev is presently paired with Noah Hanifin and Kylington might fill Jordan Oesterle’s position alongside MacKenzie Weegar. He could take Dennis Gilbert’s spot next to Rasmus Andersson.

The final decision will likely come after the Flames see how he plays.

Oliver Kylington Flames return

Kylington, currently a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), carries a $2.5 million cap hit, presently designated on LTIR. Reinstating him onto the roster would require the Flames to activate him from LTIR.

This process seems manageable, as CapFriendly’s projections indicate the team has ample cap space, and there’s an existing open roster spot on the 23-man roster.

