Oilers’ Zach Hyman Weighs in on How Good Connor McDavid Is

Edmonton Oilers’ star forward Connor McDavid reached an impressive milestone on Saturday, April 8th, when he scored his 150th point of the season in a game against the San Jose Sharks. McDavid reached the mark with two goals and an assist in the Oilers’ 6-1 victory over San Jose.

With his feat, McDavid became the first NHL player to reach that number in almost 30 years. The last player to reach the mark was Mario Lemieux, who scored 160 points for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1995-96 season.

McDavid Might Not Even Be Done This Season

McDavid came into the game with 148 points. He then picked up an assist before scoring two goals to reach the 150-point mark. He now joins an exclusive club that includes Wayne Gretzky, Lemieux, Steve Yzerman, Phil Esposito, and Bernie Nicholls. Gretzky hit 150 points nine times, Lemieux hit it four times, and Yzerman, Esposito, and Nicholls hit it one time each.

Connor McDavid Upper Deck Oilers NHL

McDavid still has two more games left in the regular season, and he needs five points to pass the single-season highs of Esposito, Yzerman, and Nichols. If he can hit five in two, he’d trail only Gretzky and Lemieux, who hit 160 points in a season.

Zach Hyman Takes Time to Praise His Teammate

In an interview (see below) recently, Oilers forward Zach Hyman praised his teammate McDavid after he reached the 150-point mark on the season. Hyman spoke about the admiration he had for McDavid’s consistency and drive. He also noted that he expects McDavid to continue to push himself to improve and make their team better.

Despite already setting new records for goals and points this season, Hyman believes McDavid will not settle for less next season. He always strives to be better and work on any areas that need improvement.

