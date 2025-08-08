Oilers Weekly: Kane Trade Fallout, McDavid Contract and Weddings

The Edmonton Oilers’ offseason has been anything but quiet. Leon Draisaitl, forward Kasperi Kapanen, and defenseman Troy Stecher got married in separate celebrations this summer, so the personal lives of several players were all about the festivities. However, there was other news in the form of rumored Evander Kane trade fallout to whispers about Connor McDavid’s future.

Needless to say, there are major decisions looming ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Congratulations to Kapanen and Draisaitl, and Stecher

It was the weekend of tying the knot, as Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen also got married!



?: Kasperi Kapanen via IG pic.twitter.com/znAKoXYPlk — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) August 5, 2025

It’s the summer of Edmonton Oiler weddings! First, it was Troy, Emma Stecher. Then it was Kasperi, Matleena Kapanen. Finally, there was Leon and Celeste Draisaitl tying the knot. Best Wishes, All. They all celebrated this week as each partied with their closest friends.

Kane Trade Fallout

Reports from the 2 Mutts Podcast claim Evander Kane’s run in Edmonton might not be done, and that former associate coach Paul Coffey was unhappy with management’s decision to send Kane to the Vancouver Canucks. The reports suggest the two sides could look at a reunion after next season when Kane becomes an unrestricted free agent.

They also note that Coffey, now back in his role as Advisor to owner Daryl Katz, could hold more sway over roster decisions moving forward.

McDavid’s Future

Everyone is still on Connor McDavid contract watch. The worry is that if the captain becomes dissatisfied with the team’s direction, or if the Oilers fail to win a Stanley Cup soon, he could decide that he’s better off elsewhere.

Connor McDavid weekly update on an extension with the Oilers

All that said, it’s expected he will sign an extension before the end of August and his close friendship with Leon Draisaitl suggests he’s sticking around for at least a few more years. McDavid has been clear—winning is the deciding factor, but he said if it appears that the Oilers will be contenders, he sees no issue signing.

Goaltending Targets

Insider Bob Stauffer has hinted at a goalie target with ties to the organization—widely believed to be Detroit prospect and former Oil King Sebastian Cossa. There have also been talks about Ilya Samsonov on a PTO, or a goalie like Michael DiPietro on waivers.

Still, it sounds like the Oilers will start the 2025-26 with the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

Jake Walman and Other Extensions a Possibility

Talks are reportedly underway on an eight-year deal for defenseman Jake Walman, which would give Edmonton long-term cost certainty and Walman security with a Cup contender.

There is also chatter that the Oilers are looking at deals for Mattias Ekholm, Vasily Podkolzin, and Brett Kulak. Each may be looking at unique terms and a different set of circumstances, but the Oilers would like to lock up each of these players to new deals.

