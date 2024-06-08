Oilers Go Back to Motivated Warren Foegele for Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are making strategic changes ahead of their Stanley Cup Final opener, as head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that both Philip Broberg and Warren Foegele will be in the lineup for Game 1 on Saturday night. Foegele, who had a career-high season with 20 goals and 41 points, is expected to bring speed and net drive off offensive zone cycles. He skated with Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry in practice yesterday, offering the Oilers some speed, forechecking prowess, and skill as part of the team’s overall depth.

To say the least, Foegele will be motivated.

"This group has a lot of belief & it’s just awesome to be a part of it."



Critics have suggested that the Florida Panthers have more depth than the Oilers, but the fact the Oilers have a 20-goal scorer out of the lineup as a healthy scratch suggests the Oilers’ depth is not an issue. A closer look at the statistics tells a different story, suggests Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor. He notes that Edmonton boasts eight players with 18 or more goals this season, compared to Florida’s six. The Oilers also have nine skaters with 10 or more even-strength goals, including Zach Hyman (39), Connor McDavid (24), Evander Kane (21), Leon Draisaitl (20), Warren Foegele (18), Adam Henrique (17), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (14), Ryan McLeod (12), and Evan Bouchard (10). In contrast, the Panthers have eight such skaters: Carter Verhaeghe (26), Sam Reinhart (25), Vladimir Tarasenko (20), Matthew Tkachuk (19), Aleksander Barkov (18), Sam Bennett (15), Anton Lundell (12), and Eetu Luostarinen (10).

Knoblauch has been lauded for making the right lineup adjustments throughout these playoffs. He’s inserted the right guys at the right time and pushed the right buttons. The hope is that bringing Foegele back in after sitting the last two games of the series against the Stars is another example of perfect timing.

Foegele Could Be a Game 1 Difference-Maker If He Gets Going

Although Foegele has not replicated his regular-season success in the playoffs, with just one goal and three points in 15 games, his size (6-foot-2, 204 pounds) and speed make him a valuable asset on the forecheck. If he gets hot, he’s a key part of the Oilers depth and he’ll make life difficult for Florida defenders. He’s got no problems engaging physically, he’s fast, and while he lacks a little finish, he creates chances when he’s moving his feet effectively.

Warren Foegele Edmonton Oilers contract extension?

During Stanley Cup Final media day, Foegele expressed his excitement about playing on hockey’s biggest stage. “It’s super exciting, right?” he said. “You dream about this as a kid, playing in these moments, especially the Stanley Cup. Whatever the case is, I’m ready.”

Knoblauch’s decision to reintegrate Foegele underscores the belief in the team’s depth and the strategic use of available talent. “Whether he comes in for Game 1 or whatever, we will see him sometime in the lineup,” Knoblauch reiterated on Friday. His confidence in Foegele’s abilities to contribute offensively and add speed highlights the coach’s strategy to spread out the minutes and use everyone on the roster.

As the Oilers prepare to face the Florida Panthers tonight at 6 p.m., all eyes will be on how these lineup changes impact the team’s performance. With the stakes higher than ever, Foegele’s return could be a nice lineup add.

