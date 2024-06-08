Can the Oilers Tame the Panthers’ ‘Rat Trick’ Magic?

Undoubtedly, the Florida Panthers are looking for some “rat trick” magic against the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers’ tradition of throwing plastic rats onto the ice is a beloved and unique aspect of the team’s history, dating back to a remarkable season in the mid-1990s.

The Origins of the Florida Panthers

Here’s a look at how this tradition began and has evolved. The Panthers joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1993, bringing professional hockey to Miami. Initially, they played their home games at the Miami Arena before moving to the BB&T Center (now FLA Live Arena) in Sunrise, Florida. Like many expansion teams, the Panthers faced significant challenges in their early years, struggling to find success on the ice. However, their fortunes changed dramatically during the 1995-1996 season.

The birth of the rat trick can be traced to October 8, 1995. This odd tradition began for the Panthers before a game against the Calgary Flames. Panthers captain Scott Mellanby killed a rat in the locker room using his stick and scored two goals that night. Panthers’ goalie John Vanbiesbrouck humorously referred to Mellanby’s achievement as a “rat trick,” a play on the term “hat trick.”

The story resonated with fans, who began throwing plastic rats onto the ice to celebrate the Panthers’ goals. This quickly became a celebration throughout the season, symbolizing the team’s unexpected success.

The 1995-1996 Season and the Panthers’ Cinderella Run

During the 1995-96 season, the Panthers experienced unexpected success and enjoyed a phenomenal season. Their success defied expectations and made a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their success was accompanied by the growing rat-throwing tradition, which added to the excitement and atmosphere at games. The Panthers reached the Stanley Cup Finals, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Despite their efforts and the enthusiastic support of their fans, the Panthers were swept in four games.

Still, the rat trick tradition became so prevalent that the NHL eventually had to step in due to the delays caused by cleaning up the rats after each goal. New rules penalized the home team if fans threw objects onto the ice during gameplay. Despite these changes, the rat tradition remains integral to the Panthers’ history. The team occasionally embraces the tradition, especially during playoff runs, with fans continuing to celebrate by throwing plastic rats at appropriate moments.

2012 Saw a Resurgence of the Rat Tradition

After a period of relative obscurity, the rat tradition saw a resurgence in 2012. Fans began throwing rats again after the team’s victories, coinciding with the Panthers’ return to the playoffs and their first Southeast Division title. The Panthers’ new ownership group embraced the team’s history and reintroduced a version of the classic red sweaters.

Florida Panthers’ rats versus Oilers Stanley Cup Final

The Panthers began selling plastic rats at games, further embedding the tradition into their culture. Players even collected rats as souvenirs after significant wins.

In recent years, the Panthers have experienced varying degrees of success. While they have made several playoff appearances, they have yet to replicate the magic of their 1996 Stanley Cup run. The rat-throwing tradition remains among the NHL’s most unique and memorable fan traditions. It symbolizes the Panthers’ fanbase’s passion and is a nostalgic link to the team’s most successful season.

Can the Oilers Play Pied Piper in This Stanley Cup Final?

The story of the Panthers and their rat tradition is one of unexpected success, fan enthusiasm, and enduring legacy. From Scott Mellanby’s “rat trick” to playoff runs and the modern revival, the plastic rats symbolize the team’s history and the spirit of its supporters. This tradition, deeply ingrained in the Panthers’ culture, continues to inspire and unite fans, celebrating both past glories and future aspirations.

As the Oilers play the Panthers in this Stanley Cup Final, can Connor McDavid and Leon Draisial play the role of Pied Piper? Can they chase all the rats from Miami and end this team’s cherished tradition? Whether they succeed or not, the Panthers’ rat story remains a unique chapter in NHL history, reflecting the team’s journey and the unwavering passion of its fanbase.

