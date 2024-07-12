Making a Case for Oilers’ Stuart Skinner at the Four Nations Cup

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer posted that goaltender Stuart Skinner is in the mix for Team Canada at the Four Nations Cup. Citing some stats that suggest Skinner is a great pick for the squad, Stauffer wrote, “Still just 25. Works hard. Will continue to improve.”
For Oilers fans, they know just how good Skinner can be, taking the team to the Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final this past season. Unfortunately, he’s not necessarily getting the same kind of love from fans outside the Edmonton market. In fact, many believe that with Skinner in the mix, Canada’s goaltending is at a real disadvantage.
It is projected that Skinner, along with Aidan Hill of Las Vegas and Jordan Binnington of St. Louis might be the three netminder for Team Canada. Several fans have shared their frustration with the picks. One argued that Skinner’s saved goals over expected ranked 37th in the league. Noting that Stauffer was plucking certain dates to make his case that Skinner was a strong candidate, some have said the goaltender’s overall body of work isn’t up to snuff.
Why Skinner Should Be Considered for Four Nations Cup
Then again, the Four Nations Cup is a short tournament and a small sample size might matter. If Skinner, or whoever becomes the starter is hot, that’s all a loaded Team Canada roster needs. And, it’s fair to argue that Skinner — who outplayed Sergei Bobrovsky and Jake Ottenginer in the Stanley Cup playoffs — is as capable of getting hot as anyone. And when he’s hot, few are better.
Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland will play in the tournament, scheduled for Feb. 12-20 at TD Garden in Boston and Bell Centre in Montreal. Is Team Canada’s goaltending as good the other clubs? That’s up for debate. But, can Skinner perform up to the same level as any goaltender in the tournament? He’s already shown he has in some of the NHL’s biggest games.
And, even if Skinner is not the guy, who should be? Canada’s goaltending pipeline isn’t exactly stocked with the most high-profile names these days. Even if Skinner is to one day put himself in the conversation of top Canadian goalies, people just aren’t ready to label him that yet.
Next: Draisaitl Gets Engaged! Does That Change His Future With the Oilers?
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
What’s Going On Between The Flames And Oliver Kylington?
Oliver Kylington remains unsigned and mutual interest has been expressed by the Flames. Why...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Missed Out on Difference-Making Free Agent Blueliner
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed out on a key free agent blueliner when they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Matt Savoie Poised to Challenge for Spot on 2024-25 Oilers’ Roster
Matt Savoie is going to get every opportunity to make the Edmonton Oilers' roster...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
How Are the Oilers Getting Cap Compliant?: 4 Possible Options
How are the Edmonton Oilers going to get salary cap compliant before the 2024-25...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Confirms Oilers Have Definite Trade Market for Cody Ceci
One NHL Insider confirms that the Edmonton Oilers have definite trade market for defenseman...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Are Draisaitl and McDavid Contract Talks with Oilers Linked or Not?
Are the Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid contract talks with Edmonton Oilers linked or...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Utah Hockey Club Signs Barrett Hayton On Two-Year Deal
Barrett Hayton signs with the Utah Hockey Club. Can the young forward have a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Lose Speed and Some Identity: Will It Be a Problem?
With some off-season roster moves the Edmonton Oilers are seemingly shifting away from their...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Golden Knights, Sharks, Jackets a Trade Fit for Upset Maple Leafs’ Forward?
With trade rumors swirling, are the Vegas Golden Knights a suitor for Toronto Maple...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Bruins and Jeremy Swayman Skip Arbitration, Focus on Extension
The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman have skipped arbitration and the plan is...