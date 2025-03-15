Leon Draisaitl Hits 100 Points, Lifts Oilers Past Islanders in OT

Leon Draisaitl continues to push the Edmonton Oilers into what they hope is an improved record as the 2024-25 season comes to a close. Reaching the 100-point mark with a standout performance on Friday, the star forward scored both goals in a crucial 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders.

The first was a huge slapshot; the second goal came on a breakaway.

With his next goal, Draisaitl will hit the 50-goal milestone. His consistent production has been a key factor for the Oilers as they push toward the playoffs, proving once again he is worth every penny he’s about to make on his next contract.

Leon Draisaitl hits the 100-point mark for the fourth straight season!!



Does he surpass his career high of 128 points this season?

Draisaitl’s game-winner came off a slick setup from goaltender Calvin Pickard and Connor McDavid, who extended his own point streak to 10 games (2-12-14). The Oilers’ captain has now recorded five separate 10-game point streaks in a single season.

As Jason Gregor pointed out, Edmonton improved to 27-1-1 when allowing two goals or fewer. Lately, they haven’t been able to keep their opposition from scoring at will, so this win will come as a welcome change of pace. The win also served as a strong bounce-back effort after successive 3-2 losses to the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres. Draisaitl said it was nice to reach the 100 points, but noted it came second to the win. “We’ve been struggling. We’ve been struggling to score, we’ve been struggling to defend hard and put points in the bank.”

Leon Draisaitl leads the NHL with 49 goals and how has 100 points

Draisaitl Is The Most Consistent Oiler This Season

Draisaitl, who signed a record-breaking $14 million per year contract in 2024, remains the most solid contributor for the Oilers this season. He’s consistently shown he can keep up his level of production, and drag his team into the fight, even when they aren’t playing well. “I’ve seen Leon just take control of his game,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch. The coach added, “He’s not playing with guys who are making Olympic teams or All-Stars. It’s a credit to him.”

This marks his fourth consecutive 100-point season and the sixth time in his career. With weeks left in the regular season, he has a chance to challenge his career-high of 128 points.

With his performance against the Islanders, Draisaitl extended his career-best 17-game point streak.

