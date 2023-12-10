Calvin Pickard Starts for Oilers in Critical Game vs. Devils

The Edmonton Oilers seek to extend their winning streak to seven games on Sunday afternoon as they face the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place. Having achieved six consecutive victories, the Oilers aim for seven. There is one major change. The Oilers are going with goaltender Calvin Pickard in net.

Pickard is set to start in goal, providing a well-deserved rest for the regular starter, Stuart Skinner. Skinner has played the previous seven games and looked solid. However, at some point, he needs to sit. Pickard is a capable netminder. That said, he’s probably not the long-term solution in Edmonton. Eventually, the Oilers need to find another goalie and Pickard will be called upon sporadically to keep the Oilers in the mix while GM Ken Holland looks around. That could take some time. A strong performance by Pickard would help calm the waters.

Calvin Pickard Edmonton Oilers goaltender

Pickard, in his two appearances this season, has made 36 saves out of 41 attempts. With better all-around play in front of him, he should be able to improve on his .894 save percentage. The decision to rotate goaltenders aims to keep the team’s netminders fresh. With four games in seven days, that makes sense.

Jack Campbell might have gotten the start as the Oilers thought to recall him. Unfortunately, shaky performances in Bakersfield are delaying his return to the NHL. He had another shaky performance on Saturday night.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch acknowledges the challenge posed by the Devils’ skillful lineup and emphasizes the importance of strategic play, puck protection, and vigilant defense. The Oilers will need to be extra diligent with their backup in goal.

Oilers on Roll, Going for a .500 Record

After securing a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday, the Oilers stand at 11-12-1 for the season, making significant strides in the Western Conference standings. Captain Connor McDavid, is on an eight-game individual point streak and continues to lead the charge, with three goals and 15 assists since November 24.

The Oilers express growing confidence, with players and coaches sensing an elevated level of hunger, intensity, and enjoyment within the locker room during their six-game win streak. The team aims to maintain its winning momentum and push towards a .500 record after overcoming a challenging start to the season.

