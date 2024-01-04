Oilers Remove Dylan Holloway from LTIR, Send to AHL as Center

The Edmonton Oilers have made a strategic move by activating forward Dylan Holloway from the Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) and loaning him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. Holloway, who suffered a knee injury in mid-November, spent over a month on LTIR before being reactivated.
In this stint with the Condors, Holloway is set to undergo a positional shift from playing the wing to taking on the role of centre. This adjustment aims to enhance his versatility and provide the Oilers with added roster flexibility. As Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes, the decision to deploy Holloway as a centre aligns with his previous experience in the position during his last season with NCAA Wisconsin before turning professional.
The move to send Holloway to the AHL could serve as a short-term arrangement. This allows him to regain close to peak form through a back-to-back matchup against the San Diego Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks’ farm team. So too, this move offers Holloway the opportunity for increased ice time and a potential top-six role as a centre. Eventually, that may address the Oilers’ need for additional depth in that position.
Oilers Need Holloway To Take The Next Step
From a salary cap perspective, this transaction removes the Oilers from using LTIR altogether. It also creates room for potential cap space leading up to the trade deadline. The Oilers may leverage this flexibility to navigate the trade market, or apply any unused cap space towards the carryover penalty from Connor Brown’s games played bonus. Beyond that, having Holloway step back into the lineup and be productive would be a huge win for Edmonton. His ability to join the top nine or play a center role might answer a few questions for the team and negate their need to find an external solution before the trade deadline.
Holloway made limited appearances this season. Coupled with a history of wrist and shoulder injuries, a cautious and calculated approach to his return is wise. The quick trip to the AHL is a way to let him get up to speed.
