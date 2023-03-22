Oilers Quick Hits: Berglund, Campbell, McDavid, Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Arizona Coyotes in a late-night game on Wednesday evening. It’s a game the team should win, but for some reason, the Oilers tend to struggle — or at least force themselves to pull wins out of the bag — against teams they should easily defeat. Edmonton sits four points back of the Los Angeles Kings and six points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division. First isn’t out of reach, but the top three teams keep winning and games like the one against Arizona become critically important when it comes to getting the playoff matchup the Oilers might prefer.
Oilers Sign Carl Berglund
The Oilers have signed Swedish center Carl Berglund to a two-year entry-level contract. The forward scored 12 goals and 15 assists in 36 games as a senior with UMass Lowell River Hawks in 2022-23 and will report to the Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout. He’s not someone that will have an impact on the team this season, or even next, but he’s a smart player who has a shot at making the NHL and being a solid two-way pivot.
The New York Rangers were also said to be interested in the player. He was in attendance at their development camp in July.
How Many Starts Does Campbell Get Moving Forward?
Jack Campbell picked up the win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday, but he let in seven goals (only four of which counted). Some were not his fault, but it was not a solid enough performance to make the Oilers feel like they’ve got any sense of renewed confidence in the netminder. Frankly, you can tell he’s got very little confidence in himself. At this point, the Oilers have to have decided internally, the fewer games the better.
There are a couple of back-to-backs still left in this season and maybe another opportunity to put Campbell in once more, but beyond that, fans shouldn’t expect to see Campbell much if Stuart Skinner can stay healthy. Skinner has earned the right to be the starter and Campbell hasn’t shown any signs of life in terms of him taking that job back.
McDavid Calls Out the NHL
After being voted by his peers as the player you’d most want on your team in the pivotal moments of a game, Connor McDavid wasn’t done making league-wide headlines. He called out the NHL for not offering hockey fans the best-on-best action, like baseball has successfully done this past week with the World Baseball Classic.
When asked for his thoughts on the games and the matchup of Shohei Ohtani vs Mike Trout, McDavid responded, “That’s what hockey’s been missing for almost a decade now.” He added, “I thought it was great. It’s what we’ve wanted for years. Best on best. Everyone is talking about it. We (NHL players) haven’t had it for a decade.”
