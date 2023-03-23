How Huge are 60 Goals in 72 Games Played for Connor McDavid?

Connor McDavid still has 10 games remaining in this season to put a stamp on the 2022-23 NHL campaign, but to have scored 60 Goals in 72 games played means he’s already loaded the ink and picked out the design. Not only is it memorable for a bonafide goal scorer to hit 60, but this is a player who has been widely known around the league for his playmaking ability and not necessarily his shot or elite finishing. That makes what he’s doing this year even more insane.
Picking up his 60th goal of the season in an overtime thriller against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, McDavid had two breakaway chances to score in extra time. The first move was a beauty that he rang off the post. He was so frustrated that he didn’t finish that he smashed his stick twice as he was making his way out of the zone. Fortunately, the second attempt came just seconds later as Leon Draisaitl pinched and stole the puck to feed him an assist to try the move again. This time, McDavid made no mistake.
With the goal, McDavid becomes the fourth active player to record 60 in a season and he’s given himself a legitimate shot at 70 with 10 games left in the season, many against teams not well-known for limiting goals against. He is the fastest player to 60 goals since Mario Lemieux back in 1995-96 and he’s finding new ways the light the lamp. On Wednesday alone, he scored on a breakaway, but the first goal he banked off the back of Connor Ingram’s jersey. As for the others who have hit 60: Auston Matthews (2021-22), Alex Ovechkin (2007-08) and Steven Stamkos (2011-12).
McDavid Taking It All In Stride
As amazing as this season has been, McDavid is downplaying things, noting that his only focus is on winning games and making the playoffs. If he hits 65 or 70, he’ll probably do the same.
60 goals are probably a bit easier to disregard when you play in a city like Edmonton where the Oilers don’t have to think that far back to remember all that Wayne Gretzky did. The Great One had five seasons with more than 60 goals, four seasons with 70 or more goals, and in the 1981-82 season, he set the NHL’s single-season record for goals scored with 92.
