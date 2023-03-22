How Well Do You Know Your Edmonton Oilers’ Hall of Famers?

During the course of their history, the Edmonton Oilers have been one of the great teams in the history of the NHL. During their glory seasons, they produced a number of great players. Although Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are currently two of the best players in the NHL, from an Oilers’ perspective there were many stars before them.
The tweet below shows the first two inductees into the newer Edmonton Oilers’ Hall of Fame. While it’s not the HOCKEY Hall of Fame, it’s also important for the Oilers to celebrate others within the Oilers’ organizatin and on the ice.
This trivia quiz tests your knowledge of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame players throughout the years. Good luck to you as you remember these great Oilers players.
Eight-Question Edmonton Oilers’ Trivia Quiz
Directions: Read each question. Then choose the correct answer from the four choices that follow. When you have finished, look at the Answer Key at the bottom of the page. How well did you do? Good luck.
Question One: Which former Edmonton Oilers captain and player is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame?
Choices: a) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins b) Doug Weight c) Mark Messier d) Dwayne Roloson
Question Two: Which former Edmonton Oilers defenseman is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame?
Choices: a) Paul Coffey b) Chris Pronger c) Jason Smith d) Andy Sutton
Question Three: Which former Edmonton Oilers goaltender is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame?
Choices: a) Grant Fuhr b) Tommy Salo c) Curtis Joseph d) Nikolai Khabibulin
Question Four: Which former Edmonton Oilers forward is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame?
Choices: a) Craig MacTavish b) Fernando Pisani c) Glenn Anderson d) Ales Hemsky
Question Five: On February 4, 2020, which former Edmonton Oilers player was inducted into the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) Hall of Fame.
Choices: a) Ryan Smyth b) Doug Weight c) Esa Tikkanen d) Jarret Stoll
Question Six: Which former Edmonton Oilers player was the first to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame?
Choices: a) Wayne Gretzky b) Mark Messier c) Jari Kurri d) Grant Fuhr
Question Seven: Which former Edmonton Oilers defenseman was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020?
Choices: a) Steve Smith b) Kevin Lowe c) Charlie Huddy d) Jeff Beukeboom
Question Eight: Which former Edmonton Oilers player won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player in back-to-back seasons?
Choices: a) Jari Kurri b) Mark Messier c) Wayne Gretzky d) Glenn Anderson
Bonus Question: True or False ________ Wayne Gretzky was the first person from the Edmonton Oilers to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame?
Double check your answers, and when you are finished look at the Answer Key below.
Although it isn’t the Hockey Hall of Fame, current Oilers’ great Connor McDavid attended the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Ceremonies recently.
Answer Key for Eight-Question Edmonton Oilers’ Trivia Quiz
Question One Answer: c) Mark Messier
Question Two Answer: a) Paul Coffey
Question Three Answer: a) Grant Fuhr
Question Four Answer: c) Glenn Anderson
Question Five Answer: a) Ryan Smyth
Question Six Answer: a) Wayne Gretzky
Question Seven Answer: b) Kevin Lowe
Question Eight Answer: c) Wayne Gretzky
Bonus True and False Question. The answer is false. Glen Sather, the Oilers’ general manager and coach, was the first Oiler to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was with the team for all five Stanley Cup victories and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.
Wayne Gretzky was the first player to be inducted, and the year was 1999. It was the year he retired.
