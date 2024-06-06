Florida Writer Slights McDavid In Attempted Mic Drop Moment

What is a generational talent? Typically, it is defined as a talent better than good. It’s a talent that is so good, that he/she stands out as among the very best in a 10 (or so) year span. In sports, a generational talent is someone who dominates the game like no one else during that time. In basketball, there was Michael Jordan. In golf, Tiger Woods. Eventually, someone else comes along and takes over the role of the dominant athlete, but it only happens once or twice in a decade. As the NHL gears up for the Stanley Cup Final, one writer out of Miami, Florida suggests Connor McDavid shouldn’t be included in that conversation.

“Connor McDavid is overrated,” writes Greg Cote of the Miami Herald. Knowing he was going to stir the pot with such a statement, he added, “Boom,” as if he were dropping a symbolic mic. Cote continues,

He [McDavid] puts up impressive stats, yes. Fine. But should he really be called “generational,” called the best player in the sport when in nine seasons he has yet to lead his team to a Stanley Cup?”

Finally, he adds:

“Edmonton truly had one of those players, once. His name was Wayne Gretzky. He’s why the Oilers bunched five Stanley Cup wins in 1984-90. McDavid? No Gretzky. He has the requisite nicknames — McJesus, The Chosen One — but he has not proved beyond-stats transcendent, able to lift a franchise to ultimate heights. McOverrated.”

Connor McDavid Western Conference Champion

First, Gretzky wasn’t an Oiler when the team won a Cup in 1990. That not-so-small detail out of the way…

As intended, Cote probably got a few more eyeballs on his piece than he typically writes. He is well aware that the simple fact of dropping McDavid’s name in an article generates interest. From there, taking such a controversial and intentional stance on the best player in the league was sure to up his view count. There were countless ideas for content Cote could have found when talking about the Florida vs. Edmonton series. He chose to slight McDavid. You don’t do that if McDavid isn’t among the most talented players to come along in years.

Is the Number of Championships The Key Factor in Determining a Generational Player?

Second, not everyone defines generational in the same way. However, few would suggest that the number of championships someone holds is the determining factor in what makes someone generational. If that were the case, Patrick Maroon would be the best NHL player in the last decade. Not only that, but in hockey, it’s hard “to lead” a team to the Stanley Cup, at least not on your own. Sidney Crosby couldn’t do it, Wayne Gretzky couldn’t do it. Each and every star player who played on a Stanley Cup-winning team had more than that one star. Gretzky had Kurri, and Crosby had Malkin. Hockey is a team sport. It takes 23 players, with a handful taking the lead, not just one player.

If the Oilers happen to win the Stanely Cup this season, it will be in big part because of McDavid. That said, credit will also go to Leon Draisaitl. Evan Bouchard will get some love, as will Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. No one wins a Stanley Cup alone. That’s not how hockey works.

Plain and Simple, No One Can Do What McDavid Does

Despite the fact hockey is a team sport, this writer should give the proper credit to just how good McDavid is.

McDavid is fast. So is Nathan MacKinnon. McDavid is skilled. So is Trevor Zegras. McDavid can make plays. So can Mitch Marner. McDavid can score. So can David Pastrnak and Auston Matthews. What makes McDavid generational is that he can do all of these things at the same time, and if he wanted to, lead the NHL in nearly every facet of the game. If he wanted to be the best at faceoffs, two-way play, or takeaways, would anyone bet against him? Probably not. When he chooses to dominate in one area, he does. That’s what makes him generational.

There is no other player in the last 10 years to play in the league that can do everything McDavid can do, and at the speed and skill in which he does it. You don’t have to be a fan of the Oilers to know it’s true. It is undeniable, regardless of how many Stanley Cups McDavid winds up winning.

It will be intriguing to see if Cote changes his tune should the Oilers win it all this season.

Next: Oilers and Panthers Most Likely Conn Smythe Trophy Winners