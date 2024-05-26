Oilers Not Going to Blow Up Roster Ahead of Game 3

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch spoke after the team’s Game 2 loss on Saturday night and was asked about the approach for the club heading into Monday’s Game 3. Noting that the team would have been happy to walk out of Dallas with a series split, the Oilers aren’t going to panic because they failed to win both games on the road. They certainly aren’t going to blow up the roster and make sweeping lineup changes.

Knobluach noted that over the course of time, the goals will come. The Oilers need to remain patient with their system and strategies. “Overall, we’re not going to be blowing things up and saying we need to change how we’re playing,” he noted.

Fans and media have speculated there might be some lineup changes before Monday. With the Oilers only scoring one goal and the top stars failing to put up a point, the big question surrounds the third line which has continued to underproduce for the Oilers. Adam Henrique should be ready to go for Game 3. That will be one likely change. Who comes out to fit Henrique in isn’t clear, but Ryan McLeod hasn’t produced like the Oilers would have hoped. Perhaps it’s time for a bit of a wakeup call.

Sam Carrick might be the easy choice because he’s not been a regular in the playoffs, but since coming back into the lineup, he’s been effective, won faceoffs, and been on the very successful penalty kill.

Is The Bottom-Six For the Oilers Doing Enough?

Knoblauch noted that there’s been some talk about the bottom six not scoring enough, but he likes their possession time and ability to penalty kill. They got a big goal from Connor Brown on Saturday night, and he’s not all that upset about the way those two lines are playing. The coach gave props to Derek Ryan when asked about how he’s played in the playoffs. The team has a lot of respect for him and the way he plays the game.

He did note that the Oilers’ top line needs to step up again and produce for Edmonton. They didn’t score in Game 2 and while depth is a big deal, it’s the top stars of the Oilers that are going to be the difference if Edmonton can move on.

