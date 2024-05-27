As per Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor: “Sources confirm…. Adam Henrique will return to the lineup today for the Edmonton Oilers.” The Oilers will welcome back the forward as they face off against the Dallas Stars in Game 3. Henrique, 34, has been sidelined for the last eight games due to a suspected ankle injury, last playing on May 10th against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of the playoffs.
Henrique’s return is a significant boost for the Oilers, who acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline. The deal also included Sam Carrick, with the Ducks retaining 50% of Henrique’s salary. It’s not known who is coming out of the lineup, but ironically, it might be Carrick.
Despite not replicating his offensive numbers from earlier in the season with Anaheim, where he posted 51 points in 82 games, Henrique’s experience and skill are invaluable. Since joining Edmonton, he has contributed nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 games. In the playoffs, he has tallied one goal and one assist in six games, although his ice time and overall effectiveness have been hampered by the injury.
Henrique’s Return for Game 3 Will Make Oilers Deeper
Henrique’s presence in the lineup allows the Oilers to better optimize their forward lines. If both remain in the lineup, Ryan McLeod is expected to shift to the wing, while Derek Ryan can revert to his role on the fourth line, enhancing the team’s depth and versatility.
Henrique’s overall playoff record includes six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 34 career contests with the Oilers, New Jersey Devils, and Anaheim Ducks. His return is anticipated to provide a crucial spark for Edmonton as they seek to advance deeper into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Next: Oilers Not Going to Blow Up Roster Ahead of Game 3
