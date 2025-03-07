Boston Bruins
Latest on Bruins and Brad Marchand as Trade Deadline Deals Fall
The Boston Bruins continue to explore signing Brad Marchand, but are also talking trades with teams ahead of the trade deadline.
The Boston Bruins are reportedly serious about the possibility of trading Brad Marchand, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. As the hockey world waits to see what happens with Mikko Rantanen, Shinzawa writes, “If Rantanen is unavailable or too expensive to acquire, in other words, Marchand could serve as a less costly Plan B.”
While the Bruins and Marchand’s camp have engaged in contract extension talks throughout the season, the gap in negotiations may be too wide to bridge.
The Bruins might be open to a trade, but the cost won’t be easy for many teams to manage. First, the Bruins will be seeking a first-round pick, a roster player, and a top-tier prospect in return. Second, they won’t want to retain a ton of salary in the deal. If they do, the ask goes way up. Finally, unless a third team gets involved, the number of clubs that easily afford a player over $3 million (if salary is retained) isn’t vast.
What Insiders Are Saying About a Marchand Trade
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman further fueled speculation, noting that while Marchand might not return to game action until just before the Stanley Cup Playoffs, interest in the veteran winger remains high. With trade discussions intensifying Thursday night, it’s clear that teams are weighing their options despite the uncertainty surrounding his health.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN added that while Marchand’s future remains uncertain, the Colorado Avalanche are no longer a likely destination after they spent significant trade assets to acquire Brock Nelson. LeBrun said the Bruins have explored trade talks but this is going down to the wire. The Los Angeles Kings have surfaced as a possibility. There have been offers and counteroffers between the Bruins and Marchand’s camp.
With Boston not in a playoff spot, there is some pressure to get assets for players who might not be a part of their future.
Next: Oilers Not Done Deadline Shopping, Looking for Top-6 Winger
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 22 seconds ago
Latest on Bruins and Brad Marchand as Trade Deadline Deals Fall
The Boston Bruins continue to explore signing Brad Marchand, but are also talking trades...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 minutes ago
Oilers Not Done Deadline Shopping, Looking for Top-6 Winger
The Edmonton Oilers aren't done shopping at the trade deadline and are looking for...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 37 minutes ago
“Done” Rantanen Deal with Stars Falling Apart, Hurricanes Pivoting
The trade that everyone thought was happening Thursday night to bring Rantanen to the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 9 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 6: Rantanen to Stars, Nelson to Avs, Walman to...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 10 hours ago
Islanders Trade Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche
It is being reported that Brock Nelson is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche....
-
Boston Bruins/ 11 hours ago
Bruins Trade Brazeau to Wild in Deal for Khusnutdinov, Lauko
The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild made a trade as Justin Brazeau is headed...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Interesting Details Surface in Walman Trade to Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks, but there...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Insider Says Oilers Working on Trade with Sharks for Jake Walman
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says the Edmonton Oilers are working on a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 17 hours ago
Bruins “Open” to Marchand Trade, Avs in … as Well as on Crosby?
The Bruins aren't ruling out a Brad Marchand trade and one insider linked the...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Maple Leafs Place Ryan Reaves on Waivers Amid Trade Moves
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Ryan Reaves on waivers ahead of the NHL...