Latest on Bruins and Brad Marchand as Trade Deadline Deals Fall

The Boston Bruins are reportedly serious about the possibility of trading Brad Marchand, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. As the hockey world waits to see what happens with Mikko Rantanen, Shinzawa writes, “If Rantanen is unavailable or too expensive to acquire, in other words, Marchand could serve as a less costly Plan B.”

While the Bruins and Marchand’s camp have engaged in contract extension talks throughout the season, the gap in negotiations may be too wide to bridge.

The Bruins might be open to a trade, but the cost won’t be easy for many teams to manage. First, the Bruins will be seeking a first-round pick, a roster player, and a top-tier prospect in return. Second, they won’t want to retain a ton of salary in the deal. If they do, the ask goes way up. Finally, unless a third team gets involved, the number of clubs that easily afford a player over $3 million (if salary is retained) isn’t vast.

What Insiders Are Saying About a Marchand Trade

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman further fueled speculation, noting that while Marchand might not return to game action until just before the Stanley Cup Playoffs, interest in the veteran winger remains high. With trade discussions intensifying Thursday night, it’s clear that teams are weighing their options despite the uncertainty surrounding his health.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN added that while Marchand’s future remains uncertain, the Colorado Avalanche are no longer a likely destination after they spent significant trade assets to acquire Brock Nelson. LeBrun said the Bruins have explored trade talks but this is going down to the wire. The Los Angeles Kings have surfaced as a possibility. There have been offers and counteroffers between the Bruins and Marchand’s camp.

With Boston not in a playoff spot, there is some pressure to get assets for players who might not be a part of their future.

