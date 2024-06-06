Canadian Rap Star Drake Bets $500K on Oilers to Win Stanley Cup

Canadian rap superstar Drake has made headlines by placing a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. The five-time Grammy award winner shared screenshots of his high-stakes wagers on Instagram, also betting half a million dollars on the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Drake, widely known as a music megastar, is also well known for being Canadian and a proponent of placing big bets on big games. Unfortunately, he’s been hit and miss and there’s a running joke that his support comes with some bad luck.

The “Drake Curse” is a popular superstition in the sports world, stemming from several high-profile instances where athletes or teams were seen with Drake before suffering unexpected losses or failures.

Among those hit by the Drake curse were Conor McGregor who lost his MMA fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. There was also Arsenal FC, who after posing with Drake, suffered a significant loss to Everton. The Toronto Raptors suffered several playoff disappointments before finally winning the NBA Championship. Drake was a prominent fan and the teams’ global ambassador.

The curse is more of a tongue-in-cheek superstition rather than a serious belief, but it has become a running joke in the sports community.

If the Oilers clinch the Stanley Cup, Drake stands to earn over $1 million. Should both the Mavericks and Oilers triumph, his total winnings will amount to an impressive $2.4 million.

Drake Is The Latest Celebrity To Jump On the Oilers Bandwagon

Drake, known for frequently sharing his betting activities on Instagram is the latest sports and entertainment icon to join the ranks of people cheering for the Oilers. BarStool Sports found Dave Portnoy has been very public about his big bet on Edmonton and posted frequently as they made it to the Final. Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows recently posted a video on Instagram vowing not to shave until the Oilers win the Cup.

The Edmonton Oilers, the last Canadian team remaining in the playoffs after eliminating the Vancouver Canucks in the second series, are set to face the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 6 p.m. The team travels to Florida today, with a media day scheduled for tomorrow in preparation for Game One, which will commence at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Toronto-born rapper placed his recent bets on Stake, an Australian cryptocurrency gambling website, with which he has a lucrative $100 million-per-year deal. That may have something to do with him promoting the wager.

